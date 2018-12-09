Ticker
Updated list of preferred walk-on offers and commits

Keeping a rolling list of preferred walk-on offers and commitments for the Tigers in the 2019 recruiting class.

Trent Townsend, DE, Kennesaw Mountain (Ga.) *committed*

Trenton Sederwell, OL, Ozark (Mo.) *committed*

Parker Willis, K/P, Prairie Village (Ks.)

Jaylen Varner, WR/DB, Marshall (Mo.)

Tristan Roper, OL, Blue Springs (Mo.)

Von Young, OLB, Fort Osage (Mo.)

Spencer Short, OT, Rumson-Fair Haven (N.J.)

DJ Bullard, OL, Rockwood Summit (Mo.)

