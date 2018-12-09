Updated list of preferred walk-on offers and commits
Keeping a rolling list of preferred walk-on offers and commitments for the Tigers in the 2019 recruiting class.
Trent Townsend, DE, Kennesaw Mountain (Ga.) *committed*
November 24, 2018
Trenton Sederwell, OL, Ozark (Mo.) *committed*
#Committed #Mizzou pic.twitter.com/9u9M9OLkRn— Trenton Sederwall (@TSederwall) November 26, 2018
Parker Willis, K/P, Prairie Village (Ks.)
Super excited to say that I’ve received a PWO offer to play football at the University of Missouri!! pic.twitter.com/pkcWOR8LyZ— Parker Willis (@Willisparker_) December 4, 2018
Jaylen Varner, WR/DB, Marshall (Mo.)
PWO offer @MizzouFootball @CoachBreske 🐯 pic.twitter.com/gKYFTedWrc— Jaylen Varner (@01Varner) November 26, 2018
Tristan Roper, OL, Blue Springs (Mo.)
Excited to have received a PWO from The University of Missouri @msszr7 @CoachHillMizzou #miz #ShowMe🐯 pic.twitter.com/oJzxTIuLqI— Tristan Roper (@tristanroper71) November 29, 2018
Von Young, OLB, Fort Osage (Mo.)
Honored to receive a PWO from the University of Missouri🐯 @CoachBOdom @RandyWithersKC @JPRockMO pic.twitter.com/KmMb8eDa5U— Von (@Von_IV) November 28, 2018
Spencer Short, OT, Rumson-Fair Haven (N.J.)
Very grateful to receive a PWO offer from the University of Missouri pic.twitter.com/XzMqxcD5a3— Spencer Short (@SpencerShort16) October 10, 2018
DJ Bullard, OL, Rockwood Summit (Mo.)
I’m excited to announce that I received a PWO offer after a great visit at Mizzou yesterday! Thanks for the invite @CoachBreske pic.twitter.com/On7KO847OS— DJ Bullard (@DjfalconDj) November 24, 2018