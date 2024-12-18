Updates on Tiger Targets

Let’s take a look around some Missouri transfer portal targets who are still in the market and where they currently stand.

1. Quarterback Beau Pribula

The Penn State backup who was set to take the starting spot until Drew Allar announced his return for his senior season is currently still on campus after getting to Columbia for a visit yesterday. It seems the quarterback focus has switched to the redshirt sophomore with two years of eligibility after a lack of movement around Cal’s Fernando Mendoza and the other visits for Duke’s Maalik Murphy. Murphy is currently on a visit to Kentucky and Mendoza has only visited Indiana to this point from what I can tell. Murphy also visited Auburn, but after the addition of Jackson Arnold, that one seems off the board for the Duke transfer. Pribula is drawing interest from Iowa and UCF as well after entering the portal just a few days ago.

2. Offensive lineman Kam Dewberry

The Texas A&M offensive guard is currently on a visit to Alabama. There hadn’t been much of an update on Dewberry after his visit to Columbia last week until Tuesday when it was reported he was in Tuscaloosa. I don’t think there’s really a starter spot available along the Crimson Tide’s offensive line for next season, so if Dewberry is looking to build a draft stock, I don’t think that’s the best option, but it’s hard to say no to Alabama. The lack of news between visits worries me a bit, if Dewberry was sold on Mizzou, I expect we would have heard something after his visit.

3. Offensive lineman Howard Sampson

The North Carolina offensive tackle seems to be trending toward Texas Tech after visiting Mizzou over the weekend and could be off the board soon. With both targets on the line leaning elsewhere, the Tigers will have to shift focus to help fill the openings along the offensive trench, especially with Teague Anderson, who had been a target, committing to North Carolina State on Tuesday. I’m not sure right now who those next targets would be, the Tigers have been focusing on Dewberry and Sampson as the main guys for a bit. I’ll look into who’s up next if they go elsewhere.

4. Running backs

The Tigers have both Army back Kanye Udoh and Louisiana-Monroe back Ahmad Hardy on campus today. Hardy got to Columbia on Tuesday, which is earlier than expected. I’m surprised the Tigers set it up to have them both here at the same time unless they want to add them both, but I don’t think Mizzou wants to do that. Udoh has a busy week with visits to SMU, North Carolina and Arizona State in the next few days. He’s going to be flying around a lot. Hardy has already visited Ole Miss, though with Kewan Lacy heading to the Rebels, I think that ones off the board for Hardy, and he has an upcoming visit scheduled with Kentucky. Either would be a solid add to a room that needs another pair of legs. Hardy would have three years of eligibility, Udoh would have two.

5. Defensive linemen

There have been a lot of offers floated around defensive linemen recently. DJ Warner from kansas visited last week, but I haven’t seen anything about him since. Logan George from Idaho State apparently got an offer Tuesday and Chriskelly Murray from Sam Houston State did Monday. I haven’t heard anything about visits for George or Murray, but with the addition of Langden Kitchens on Tuesday, I would expect the Tigers to add one more guy in this group if they can. Definitely trending younger for these offers as the Tigers look to replace Williams Nwaneri and Jaylen Brown as future rotational guys.

