Last season, walk-on Cody Schrader proved that he was the best running back on the roster and was not only awarded a scholarship but became the team’s feature back for most of the season. He did often split snaps with Nathaniel Peat, but for the most part, Schrader was the first option. Schrader and Peat both return this fall as well as former four-star running back Tavorus Jones and incoming three-star St.Louis product Jamal Roberts. Like every position, there are things about it to look forward to and things not to look forward to. We will look at those things here.

Upside

Schrader was the team’s leading rusher a season ago with 745 yards and nine touchdowns on 170 rushes (4.4 yards per carry) while Peat rushed for 438 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 100 rushes (4.4 yards per carry). Schrader proved to be a consistent presence last season despite not having a 100-yard rush game. Not known much as a burner, Schrader always found a way to keep the chains moving 一 at least more than his teammates. May not seem like a lot on paper but getting back to the line of scrimmage was actually a problem for position players throughout the season. Peat, who transferred from Stanford last year, showed he has breakaway speed and is the more explosive option between the pair. He came into the season with one prior 100-yard game to his name and racked up a pair of 100-yard rushing games on the road against Auburn and Florida within three weeks of each other. Bringing both veteran running backs to the fold should help smooth things along for new offensive coordinator Kirby Moore and whoever the starting quarterback is. Jones redshirted last season but has the elusiveness, ball carrier vision and breakaway speed to be a feature back. Roberts rushed for 1,899 yards and 29 touchdowns for St. Mary (MO) this past season. Like Schrader, he is a downhill runner and he has enough speed to be able to break off a big run. He certainly has the potential to be a starter on this team in the future. So, there’s an abundance of talent in the running back room and with two returning veterans there isn’t a push for the newer players to have to play instantly if they’re not ready.

Downside

The flipside to having Schrader and Peat return is that it brings up the question if Jones and or Roberts can usurp at least one of them in the rotation. It’s probably safe to say Jones and Roberts have higher ceilings than them in regards to potential, and for Jones in particular he has a year in the system under his belt. Schrader’s lack of explosion is what gives cause to pause when it comes to him and Peat’s fumbling issues (he had two inside the redzone last season) and inconsistent play (only had three games with at least 40-yards) are what stumps him. Now, wIth a rebuilt offensive line Schrader can possibly break 1,000 yards rushing. However, in an ideal world, the younger running backs are in the rotation sooner than later, especially Jones. It would be hard to imagine Schrader not being in the rotation if he’s healthy, but Jones or Roberts breaking into the top two of the rotation would be a significant plus for the team. For what Roberts and Jones lack in experience, they make up for in athleticism. If they can prove their worth Mizzou has a full stable of backs that can provide something in the run game. There is a viable way into the rotation for Jones and to a lesser extent Roberts, who probably will redshirt in 2023 barring a monster fall camp performance.

Reality

Schrader will man one of the top two spots in the rotation. The best-case scenario would probably be Jones being No. 1 with Schrader getting a healthy portion of the snaps as the No. 2 back. Like Brady Cook at quarterback, Schrader will enter fall camp with a nice lead over his contemporaries. It’s not a bad thing if Peat goes through camp and is listed as the No. 2 back but if he is playing at a similar or worse level than he was last season and Jones doesn’t ease into that spot more concern is probably warranted.