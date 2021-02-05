PowerMizzou - USA Mortgage presents What Just Happened? Vol. 100

USA Mortgage presents What Just Happened? Vol. 100
Hailing from Sikeston, Missouri, former Mizzou football player Brandon Barnes is your home loan coach with USA Mortgage. Whether it’s purchasing your dream home or refinancing for a better rate, he’s got you covered. Click on the image above or right here to get the process started.
I’ve been trying to understand the GameStop news. I get that there is a store called GameStop. I get that there is a stock market. I get that there is a website called Reddit with various online forums, including one devoted to meme-loving people who post about Wall Street. I get that there are things called hedge funds operated by evil rich guys, at least one of whom surely will be played by Christian Bale in a forthcoming movie about GameStop. And I get that there is an app called Robin Hood that allows you to trade stocks without paying a commission … except when it doesn’t.
But how these things mix together has me baffled, no matter how many stories I read or podcasts I listen to. There is a point in every story or podcast about GameStop — usually around the time when “short selling” enters the mix — where the expert tries to explain complicated concepts in the most simplistic way, and it’s not nearly simplistic enough for me. It’s a line drive over my head, over the left-field wall, out of the whole stadium, and I’m just gazing toward the infield, shrugging and spitting sunflower seeds.
I made enough sense of Walter Johnson’s “guns and butter” lectures to pull a solid B in Econ 51 as a Mizzou undergrad, so I have a basic notion of supply and demand. But this story has defeated me.
So I have made peace with the idea that there are mysteries that I cannot grasp. I accept this whole thing probably will result in a market catastrophe that wipes out my whole retirement account and I will live out my last days welcoming customers to Walmart. I’m not happy about it, but I accept it.
I feel the same about the NCAA Evaluation Tool — NET — which is one of the metrics the selection committee uses to determine the field and seeding for the NCAA Tournament. Since the NCAA adopted the NET in 2019, I haven’t had much reason to pay attention to how the NCAA Tournament field is determined, so I’m behind.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news