PowerMizzou - USA Mortgage presents What Just Happened? Vol. 106

Let’s hope it doesn’t come to this, but have you considered your last meal if you were to find yourself on the wrong end of a capital murder conviction? Knowing what’s next, it would be hard to just sit back and savor that steak. Or, in the case of John Wayne Gacy — the official deceased serial killer of “What Just Happened?” — it would be hard to enjoy your dozen fried shrimp, bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken, order of french fries, pound of strawberries and Diet Coke. The Diet Coke is what gets me. Now you’re worried about calories?

It was hard for many Missouri fans to appreciate a basketball season in which the Tigers qualified for the NCAA Tournament for only the second time in eight years. This season needed to be not just good but special, because what’s coming next is scary. It’s not lethal injection scary, but the combined scoring average of the players who weren’t seniors and who haven’t already entered the transfer portal was 19.6 points, so … pretty scary.

The just-completed season turned out to be good, but nothing special, kind of a Taco Bell quesalupa of a season. It was tempting at first, with whatever the hell they’re doing over there with all the puffy and crispy shells on top of each other and cheese in between or I don’t know what. About halfway in, it was becoming obvious these were the same ingredients as before. By the end, it was the source of mild discomfort, quite possibly followed by a full system flush and a period of dark dormancy.

I’m not entirely sure if I’m still talking about the quesalupa or Missouri basketball.