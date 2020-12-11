PowerMizzou - USA Mortgage presents What Just Happened? Vol. 95

Hailing from Sikeston, Missouri, former Mizzou football player Brandon Barnes is your home loan coach with USA Mortgage. Whether it’s purchasing your dream home or refinancing for a better rate, he’s got you covered. Click on the image above or right here to get the process started .

I cover Missouri home football games for The Associated Press. It’s pretty much the opposite of what I do here, in that the stories need to make sense.

The point is to quickly deliver the facts in a way that can be easily understood by someone in Missouri, Maine or Malaysia. The important stuff goes first — a format known in the biz as the inverted pyramid — because some frazzled person working the desk at a newspaper in Texarkana is probably going to chop it from the bottom to fit the space allotted. If you wait until the 10th paragraph to mention Larry Rountree rushed for 185 yards, the newspaper subscribers of Texarkana might not realize Larry’s achievement, and that would be a shame for Larry.

There are no lengthy asides about disposing of the body of a drifter, no faux plots of Hallmark Channel Christmas movies and no wild speculation about Kirk Ferentz’s internet browsing habits.

I have to submit three increasingly detailed versions of a game story, and the first one is expected immediately after the game ends, so I’m pecking away throughout the second half. For obvious reasons, I appreciate 41-0 games, but I acknowledge that the best measure of a memorable game is how many times I have to highlight paragraphs of text and delete them because of a dramatic late reversal of fortune. Missouri’s 50-48 victory over Arkansas established a new record for mass deletions.

Backup quarterback KJ Jefferson helped Arkansas overcome an early 10-point deficit to beat Missouri …

Scratch that.

Missouri erased a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat Arkansas in a wild game …

Oops.

Arkansas converted an improbable two-point conversion to shock Missouri in an incredible finish …

Nevermind.



