PowerMizzou - USA Mortgage presents What Just Happened? Vol. 96

In September, we were just happy to have college football back. It was going to be different and diminished compared to years past, but that was OK, because it would bring some normalcy to our otherwise barren Saturdays. Three months later, we’ve regained college football normalcy in at least one way — everyone is bitching about everything.

Dabo Swinney accused Florida State of using COVID as cover to duck Clemson. Kirk Herbstreit made a similar accusation about Michigan avoiding Ohio State. After one loss, Dan Mullen complained that a stadium full of fans should be able to attend Florida home games, and after another loss, he complained that Florida had to play a game at all. Three SEC athletic directors got fed up and fired their coaches. Gary Barta, the head pinata of the College Football Playoff committee, has emerged from the group’s weekly deliberations each Tuesday evening to concoct excuses for keeping name-brand schools in the Top 10 while dodging the rotten fruit hurled by outraged sportswriters.

“We’ve created one of the most joyless seasons on Earth,” Mississippi State coach Mike Leach groused Monday near the end of a soliloquy about the hassles of playing football in a pandemic.



