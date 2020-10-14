PowerMizzou - VIDEO: Catching up with Cuonzo Martin

VIDEO: Catching up with Cuonzo Martin
The local media had its first chance to talk to Cuonzo Martin since Missouri started practice in preparation for the 2020-21 season. See what the coach had to say about his team, the offseason and all the uncertainty still facing college basketball.
