PowerMizzou - VIDEO: Drinkwitz preps for fall camp

VIDEO: Drinkwitz preps for fall camp
The state of the 2020 college football season changes daily, but as of now, the Southeastern Conference is set to play. Missouri opens fall camp on Monday afternoon and first-year head coach Eli Drinkwitz met with local media to talk about his team and the ramp-up to the September 26th opener.
Watch the video of Drinkwitz's press conference right here.
