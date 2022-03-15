 PowerMizzou - VIDEO: Drinkwitz talks quarterbacks, spring game
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-15 19:43:13 -0500') }} football Edit

VIDEO: Drinkwitz talks quarterbacks, spring game

Gabe DeArmond • PowerMizzou
After Tuesday's practice, Mizzou head coach Eli Drinkwitz met with the media. He discussed the format for the spring game, the progress of the quarterbacks and more. Watch the full press conference below.

