PowerMizzou - VIDEO: Drinwitz talks Vandy, evolving schedule

VIDEO: Drinwitz talks Vandy, evolving schedule
On Monday afternoon, Missouri found out its opponent for the weekend was changing. Eli Drinkwitz talked on Tuesday about Vanderbilt, the challenges of a changing schedule and the state of his team as it prepares for the weekend.
Watch the press conference below
