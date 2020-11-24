 PowerMizzou - VIDEO: Drinwitz talks Vandy, evolving schedule
VIDEO: Drinwitz talks Vandy, evolving schedule

Gabe DeArmond • PowerMizzou
On Monday afternoon, Missouri found out its opponent for the weekend was changing. Eli Drinkwitz talked on Tuesday about Vanderbilt, the challenges of a changing schedule and the state of his team as it prepares for the weekend.

Watch the press conference below and subscribe to our YouTube channel to follow all of our video and live streaming coverage throughout the season.

