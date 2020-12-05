PowerMizzou - VIDEO: Eli Drinkwitz Arkansas post-game

VIDEO: Eli Drinkwitz Arkansas post-game
Missouri won for the fifth time in six games by knocking off Arkansas in a 50-48 thriller on Saturday. After the game, Eli Drinkwitz met with the media to talk about the game.
Watch the press conference below
