VIDEO: Odom & Coordinators
Gabe DeArmond •
PowerMizzou.com
@GabeDeArmond
Publisher
Gabe has covered the Tigers for PowerMizzou.com since August of 2003 and been the site's publisher since 2006.
Barry Odom, Derek Dooley & Ryan Walters talked about the Tigers, the Liberty Bowl and the early signing period after practice on Tuesday afternoon. Watch the videos below to hear from the Tiger coaches.
