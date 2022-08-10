 PowerMizzou - VIDEO: QB1 Brady Cook
VIDEO: QB1 Brady Cook

Gabe DeArmond • PowerMizzou
Publisher
@powermizzoucom
Gabe has covered the Tigers for PowerMizzou.com since August of 2003 and been the site's publisher since 2006.
Brady Cook met with the media after practice on Wednesday. It was Cook's first interview since being named Missouri's starting quarterback on Tuesday night.

See what the Tigers' sophomore starter had to say here.

{{ article.author_name }}