 Missouri Football Recruiting - VIDEO: Gavin McKay
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-19 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

VIDEO: Talking Tigers with tight end commit Gavin McKay

Sean Williams • PowerMizzou
Recruiting Editor
@SeanW_Rivals
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Nashville, Tenn. - Memphis University School (Tenn.) dropped a back-and-forth game against Montgomery Bell Academy (Tenn.) on Friday night, 30-27. One of the bright spots for the Owls in defeat was Missouri tight end commit Gavin McKay, who hauled in five catches, including a 34-yard touchdown.

PowerMizzou.com caught up with McKay after the game, who went in-depth on his season, his relationship with Mizzou's staff, the 2021 class, his father's influence, and more.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}