Nashville, Tenn. - Memphis University School (Tenn.) dropped a back-and-forth game against Montgomery Bell Academy (Tenn.) on Friday night, 30-27. One of the bright spots for the Owls in defeat was Missouri tight end commit Gavin McKay, who hauled in five catches, including a 34-yard touchdown.

PowerMizzou.com caught up with McKay after the game, who went in-depth on his season, his relationship with Mizzou's staff, the 2021 class, his father's influence, and more.