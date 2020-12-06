PowerMizzou - VIDEO: Tiger Hoops Post-Game

VIDEO: Tiger Hoops Post-Game
Missouri beat Wichita State 72-62 on Sunday afternoon to move to 3-0 on the season for the first time in seven years. Cuonzo Martin and players spoke with the media after the game.
Watch the press conference below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to follow all of our video and live streaming coverage throughout the season.
