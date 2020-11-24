PowerMizzou - VIDEO: Tiger hoops previews the season

Missouri opens its 2020-21 basketball season Wednesday night against Oral Roberts. Hear from seniors Mark Smith and Jeremiah Tilmon as well as head coach Cuonzo Martin as the Tigers approach the opener. Watch the press conference below and subscribe to our YouTube channel to follow all of our video and live streaming coverage throughout the season.

