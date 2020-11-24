 PowerMizzou - VIDEO: Tiger hoops previews the season
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-24 13:48:10 -0600') }} basketball Edit

VIDEO: Tiger hoops previews the season

Gabe DeArmond • PowerMizzou
Publisher
@powermizzoucom
Gabe has covered the Tigers for PowerMizzou.com since August of 2003 and been the site's publisher since 2006.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

CLICK HERE TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR SPECIAL HOLIDAY SUBSCRIPTION OFFERS

Missouri opens its 2020-21 basketball season Wednesday night against Oral Roberts. Hear from seniors Mark Smith and Jeremiah Tilmon as well as head coach Cuonzo Martin as the Tigers approach the opener.

Watch the press conference below and subscribe to our YouTube channel to follow all of our video and live streaming coverage throughout the season.

Get 25% off your first year and a $75 Nike or adidas gift card with our holiday specials

Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair

Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage

Follow our entire staff on Twitter

573tees.com is an online apparel shop for all things Mid-Missouri. Expressing yourself has never been easier with one of our pre-designed print-on-demand t-shirts, hats and hoodies or a customized one just for you for any occasion. As a powermizzou.com member save 20% on your next T-Shirt by clicking here: POWERMIZZOU DISCOUNT

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}