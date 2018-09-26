Ticker
VIDEO: Tiger hoops tips off

Gabe DeArmond • PowerMizzou.com
Hear from head coach Cuonzo Martin as well as Jontay Porter, Kevin Puryear and Jordan Geist as the Tigers open basketball practice.  

