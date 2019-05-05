News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-05 00:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Viera (Fla.) DE target Cooper Davis has Midwest ties

V4gfsmc4fpcsthhqpffg
Cooper Davis
Sean Williams • PowerMizzou.com
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor

Missouri made the rounds through the Sunshine State of Florida this past week and in the process extended one of their new offers to Viera (Fla.) defensive end Cooper Davis.The intrigue in the Tige...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}