Virginia Tech transfer DB Mose Phillips III commits to Mizzou

Missouri got the help in the secondary it's been looking for.
The Tigers got the commitment of Virginia Tech sophomore safety Mose Phillips III on Thursday, supplementing a room that returns Daylan Carnell and Marvin Burks Jr. as returning starters and Santana Banner as another transfer from Northern Illinois.
Phillips, a true sophomore, will have two years of eligibility remaining.
In his true freshman season, the 6-foot-2, 193--pound defensive back played in 13 games and started two, recording 27 tackles and one forced fumble. Then as a sophomore, he started 11-of-12 games, recording 65 tackles with 3.5 for loss and one sack.
He batted down four passes, forced one fumble and came down with one interception.
Phillips joins a safety room looking for depth after losing Joseph Charleston, Sidney Williams and Tre'Vez Johnson to eligibility and Phillip Roche to the transfer portal.
Along with the returning starters and the two transfers, freshman Trajen Greco and junior Caleb Flagg will both compete for time.
Phillips was graded a 57.5 overall defender, 50.6 coverage defender and 66.7 run defender by PFF in his sophomore season.
