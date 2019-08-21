Voice of the Fantlebury: Searching for Mizzou football
In less than two weeks, Missouri’s 2019 football season begins with an evening kick-off at Wyoming. That’s when the most important questions will begin to be asked. Hopefully, they’ll begin to be answered, too.
By everyone even tangentially related to sports.
I’m talking, of course, about the SEO (search engine optimization for the technically challenged readers; the ones that trick algorithms into putting your stories at the top of Internet searches even if they contain no real actual information for the why does this matter readers) posts. The “Mizzou football: Time, TV Channel, Watch Online” posts. The “Missouri vs. Wyoming: Betting odds, game preview” posts. The “Jalani Williams: Five things to know about the Missouri safety” posts.
So, with that in mind, here’s your comprehensive, all-encompassing SEO post for Missouri’s season. Why go week-to-week when we can be a one-stop shop that tells fans everywhere the answers to the most pressing questions of each week during the 2019 football season?
(Wait. Our Google Overlords recommend at least an intro of 300 words and we’re currently at 138, so we’ve got some work to do.)
The Missouri football team, led by Barry Odom, will begin its 2019 season on Aug. 31 against the Wyoming Cowboys in Laramie, Wyo. Kelly Bryant transferred from Clemson following the 2018 season and will be Missouri’s starting quarterback, replacing Drew Lock who was selected by the Denver Broncos in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Missouri is in postseason limbo currently, as it waits for the NCAA to rule on its appeal of the sanctions handed down in January based on the actions of a rogue tutor. Among the sanctions were a one-year bowl ban, which couldn’t be more poorly timed with the Tigers returning a plethora of talent from their 2018 team that went 8-5. Missouri doesn’t face a team ranked in the AP Preseason Top 25 until November, and the Tigers could very well be undefeated until late in the year with key games against Georgia and Florida occurring late AND THAT’S 300 LET’S GO.
(Heading 2) Missouri football: Game Details
Time: If they’re good, most of the games will be 3:30 p.m. CT or later! If they struggle, get ready for the Sportswriter’s Special -- 11 a.m. CT kickoffs.
Date: All fall, my man, except for Sept. 28 and Nov. 2. Get those bye week plans ready!
Place: Faurot Field, mainly, with stops in Laramie, Nashvillle, Lexington, Athens and exotic Little Rock.
(Heading 2) Missouri football: TV Channel
TV Channel: If Missouri is good, get ready for a lot of games on ESPN or ESPN2! Maybe even -- GASP -- a CBS game? Looking at Nov. 9 vs. Georgia for that one. And if Missouri struggles, the Tigers will be relegated to the purgatory that is the SEC Network, probably at 3 p.m. which is where the SEC puts its games that nobody really wants to watch anyway while the good game is being played on CBS. There will be a few Nicholls State sightings in this time lot.
What channel is the SEC Network?: Great question! For the answer to that, make sure to tweet at Gabe DeArmond (@GabeDearmond) in the hours leading up to each game, and he’ll respond with the channel in a quick and professional manner.
(Heading 2) Missouri football: Watch Online
No, you cannot have my cable log-in to stream Missouri games. OK, you got me, no you can’t have my father-in-law’s cable log-in to stream Missouri games.
(Heading 2) Missouri football: Betting line, preview, predictions
Betting lines: Missouri will be favored in some games, and won’t be favored in others.
Preview: See that meaty keyword-y graf at the top, fam. Also, read all the actual insightful, in-depth content on PowerMizzou.com.
Predictions: You’ll still type in generic search teams to look for Missouri’s game times or TV information. But do me a favor -- instead of clicking on whatever general national outlet that has the most search authority but doesn’t even really cover Mizzou, scroll down the page and click on one of the local sites like PowerMizzou or the St. Louis Post-Dispatch or the Columbia Missourian that has reporters in Columbia. Give them your clicks in 2019.