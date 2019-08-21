In less than two weeks, Missouri’s 2019 football season begins with an evening kick-off at Wyoming. That’s when the most important questions will begin to be asked. Hopefully, they’ll begin to be answered, too.

By everyone even tangentially related to sports.

I’m talking, of course, about the SEO (search engine optimization for the technically challenged readers; the ones that trick algorithms into putting your stories at the top of Internet searches even if they contain no real actual information for the why does this matter readers) posts. The “Mizzou football: Time, TV Channel, Watch Online” posts. The “Missouri vs. Wyoming: Betting odds, game preview” posts. The “Jalani Williams: Five things to know about the Missouri safety” posts.

So, with that in mind, here’s your comprehensive, all-encompassing SEO post for Missouri’s season. Why go week-to-week when we can be a one-stop shop that tells fans everywhere the answers to the most pressing questions of each week during the 2019 football season?

(Wait. Our Google Overlords recommend at least an intro of 300 words and we’re currently at 138, so we’ve got some work to do.)

The Missouri football team, led by Barry Odom, will begin its 2019 season on Aug. 31 against the Wyoming Cowboys in Laramie, Wyo. Kelly Bryant transferred from Clemson following the 2018 season and will be Missouri’s starting quarterback, replacing Drew Lock who was selected by the Denver Broncos in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Missouri is in postseason limbo currently, as it waits for the NCAA to rule on its appeal of the sanctions handed down in January based on the actions of a rogue tutor. Among the sanctions were a one-year bowl ban, which couldn’t be more poorly timed with the Tigers returning a plethora of talent from their 2018 team that went 8-5. Missouri doesn’t face a team ranked in the AP Preseason Top 25 until November, and the Tigers could very well be undefeated until late in the year with key games against Georgia and Florida occurring late AND THAT’S 300 LET’S GO.



