With nothing really of interest coming out of Missouri’s latest loss, I instead got transfixed on this remarkably honest, blunt quote by Derek Mason after Vanderbilt’s loss to Kentucky on Saturday.

Mason said this to reporters:

“But I just think collectively there’s a lot of talent here. And Vanderbilt’s always going to go in waves. It just is. There’s going to be cycles of bowl teams and opportunities. It’s not going to be an every-year opportunity, unless, unless these guys get it young and we hit it hot.

“I mean, there’s going to be waves and cycles in this deal, and I’m just in a wave right now. I’m just in a wave and cycle where we’re not where we want to be, but we just got to continue to keep pushing.”

It stuck out to me because of the level-setting done by a coach on the hot seat. Of course, on Tuesday, Vanderbilt’s athletic director announced Mason would be back for 2020 — and Mason might have already known that, giving him more comfort in being blunt about the football program in Nashville.

Missouri’s not in the same situation as Vanderbilt, but like 95-percent of the schools in the nation, the Tigers’ program is going to go in waves. Those waves should peak every four or five years, buoyed by strong recruiting classes that manage to (1) stay healthy, (2) stay out of trouble and (3) stay in Missouri’s program for their entire college careers. There’s too much luck involved in recruiting at Missouri’s level to assume that every recruiting class can meet those requirements, but when it does happen, there should be a two-year window where the Tigers can play above their historical level.