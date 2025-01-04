Washington State transfer CB Stephen Hall commits to Mizzou

The Missouri Tigers finally got the depth corner they have been looking for.

Since the transfer portal opened, the Tigers have been on the hunt for a corner to join the returning rotation of Dreyden Norwood, Toriano Pride Jr. and Nicholas DeLoach Jr. Missouri found its man in Washington State redshirt junior corner Stephen Hall, who committed after his visit this weekend.

Hall, who announced his decision on Instagram, started his career at Northwest Mississippi Community College where he played in 2020-2022 before transferring to Washington State for 2023-2024.