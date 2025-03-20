Watch: Cayden Green & Toriano Pride after March 20 practice

To join the MizzouToday community click here for our sign up page and get either a month-to-month subscription or save some cash with a year-long sign up.
Media got to speak with Missouri left guard Cayden Green and cornerback Toriano Pride after practice on March 20.
Here are the full videos.
Cayden Green
Toriano Pride
