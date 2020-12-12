PowerMizzou - WATCH: Cuonzo Martin Braggin' Rights Postgame

WATCH: Cuonzo Martin Braggin' Rights Postgame
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
GET ALL THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION
Missouri won its fifth straight game, beating Illinois 81-78 in the Braggin' Rights game on Saturday night. Cuonzo Martin talked with reporters after the win.
Watch the press conference below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to follow all of our video and live streaming coverage throughout the season.
Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription
Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage