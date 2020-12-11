PowerMizzou - WATCH: Cuonzo Martin previews Braggin' Rights

WATCH: Cuonzo Martin previews Braggin' Rights
On the eve of the biggest Braggin' Rights game in quite some time, Mizzou head coach Cuonzo Martin met with the media to talk about his team and preview the matchup.
Watch the press conference below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to follow all of our video and live streaming coverage throughout the season.
