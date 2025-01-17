Watch: Dennis Gates and Caleb Grill at Jan. 17 media day
Dennis Gates
According to multiple reports, the Missouri Tigers have their replacement for DJ Smith.
Missouri offensive line coach Brandon Jones offered Class of 2026 four-star Brandon Anderson on Tuesday.
The past 10 months of Missouri basketball have included a lot of changes in expectation.
Here are the players who we thought stood out most during Tuesday’s practice.
Take a look at which new transfer will make the biggest impact for each team in the SEC next season.
