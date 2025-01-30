Watch: Dennis Gates and Josh Gray at Jan. 30 media day

To join the MizzouToday community click here for our sign up page and get either a month-to-month subscription or save some cash with a year-long sign up.
Here's a chance to hear directly from Dennis Gates and Josh Gray as the Tigers prepare for their matchup with Mississippi State.
Dennis Gates
Josh Gray
