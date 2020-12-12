PowerMizzou - WATCH: Eli Drinkwitz Georgia Post-game

WATCH: Eli Drinkwitz Georgia Post-game
Missouri lost its home finale 49-14 to Georgia on Saturday afternoon. Afterwards, Eli Drinkwitz met with the media to talk about where his team fell short.
