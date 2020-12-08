PowerMizzou - WATCH: Eli Drinkwitz press conference

WATCH: Eli Drinkwitz press conference
GET ALL THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION
Missouri will host 8th-ranked Georgia at Faurot Field this weekend. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz met with reporters to talk about the matchup and his team.
Watch the press conference below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to follow all of our video and live streaming coverage throughout the season.
Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription
Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage
573tees.com is an online apparel shop for all things Mid-Missouri. Expressing yourself has never been easier with one of our pre-designed print-on-demand t-shirts, hats and hoodies or a customized one just for you for any occasion. As a powermizzou.com member save 20% on your next T-Shirt by clicking here: POWERMIZZOU DISCOUNT