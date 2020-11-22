PowerMizzou - WATCH: Eli Drinkwitz South Carolina Post-Game

WATCH: Eli Drinkwitz South Carolina Post-Game
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR HOLIDAY SPECIALS TO SAVE MONEY ON YOUR SUBSCRIPTION AND GET A GIFT CODE FOR YOUR CHOICE OF NIKE OR ADIDAS GEAR!
Missouri beat South Carolina 17-10 on Saturday to move to 3-3 on the 2020 season. Eli Drinkwitz talked with reporters after the win.
Watch the press conference below and subscribe to our YouTube channel to follow all of our video and live streaming coverage throughout the season.
Get 25% off your first year and a $75 Nike or adidas gift card with our holiday specials
Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage