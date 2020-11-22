 PowerMizzou - WATCH: Eli Drinkwitz South Carolina Post-Game
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-22 01:26:35 -0600') }} football Edit

WATCH: Eli Drinkwitz South Carolina Post-Game

Gabe DeArmond • PowerMizzou
Publisher
@powermizzoucom
Gabe has covered the Tigers for PowerMizzou.com since August of 2003 and been the site's publisher since 2006.
Missouri beat South Carolina 17-10 on Saturday to move to 3-3 on the 2020 season. Eli Drinkwitz talked with reporters after the win.

Watch the press conference below and subscribe to our YouTube channel to follow all of our video and live streaming coverage throughout the season.

{{ article.author_name }}