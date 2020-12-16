PowerMizzou - WATCH: Eli Drinkwitz talks 2021 Mizzou class

WATCH: Eli Drinkwitz talks 2021 Mizzou class
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
GET ALL THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION
Missouri signed 21 players on the first day of the early signing period. Eli Drinkwitz talked with reporters on Wednesday afternoon about his first full class.
Watch the press conference below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to follow all of our video and live streaming coverage throughout the season.
Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription
Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage