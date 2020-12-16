 PowerMizzou - WATCH: Eli Drinkwitz talks 2021 Mizzou class
football

WATCH: Eli Drinkwitz talks 2021 Mizzou class

Gabe DeArmond • PowerMizzou
Missouri signed 21 players on the first day of the early signing period. Eli Drinkwitz talked with reporters on Wednesday afternoon about his first full class.

Watch the press conference below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to follow all of our video and live streaming coverage throughout the season.

