PowerMizzou - WATCH: Mizzou Injury, COVID updates, South Carolina preview

After two consecutive weeks without a game, Missouri is set to face South Carolina on Saturday night. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz met with local media on Tuesday afternoon to provide the latest information on his team and his thoughts on the Gamecocks. Watch the press conference below and subscribe to our YouTube channel to follow all of our video and live streaming coverage throughout the season.

