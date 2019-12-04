Missouri officially started its coaching search on Saturday morning. Throughout the Tigers' journey to the next football coach, PowerMizzou.com will be your most comprehensive source for news on the search.

Every day, we will follow the news and the rumors to keep Tiger fans up to date on the quest for a new coach. We will update subscribers on our message board as often as necessary throughout the day.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST ON THE SEARCH AS OF WEDNESDAY MORNING





Previous Updates: Sunday, Dec. 1

Monday, Dec. 2

Monday, Part 2

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Tuesday, Part 2