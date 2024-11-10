Week 11: Glance around the SEC

While Missouri was reviving an old rivalry with a comeback win, the rest of the SEC had a pretty interesting week, too.

Here’s a look around all the other matchups in the conference Saturday.

OLE MISS 28, GEORGIA 10

I guess the Bulldogs didn’t read my ‘Best case scenario for Mizzou’ story after the CFP rankings came out. Didn’t quite go to my plan. The Rebels won every quarter on the way to a dominant performance against the team that was No. 3 in the first rankings and had been the top team in the SEC. Nate Frazier ran in a 2-yard touchdown for Georgia to open the game, but Ulysses Bentley responded with a 9-yard touchdown for Ole Miss, then the Rebels kicked a 23-yard field goal near the end of the first quarter to take a 10-7 lead into the first break. Caden Davis then added two more field goals in the second quarter for Ole Miss, connecting from 43 and 53 yards to send Ole Miss into halftime up 16-7. Peyton Woodring hit a 23-yard field goal in the third quarter to cut Georgia’s deficit to 16-10, but Jaxson Dart connected with Antwane Wells on a 10-yard touchdown with 6:10 left in the third to go up 22-10. Davis added field goals of 24 and 32 yards in the fourth quarter to create the final margin as the Rebels took advantage of a late Carsen Beck interception. Beck completed 20-of-31 passes for 186 yards and the interception. He was sacked five times. Dart was 13-of-22 for 199 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Dart, who leads the SEC and the country with 3,409 passing yards to go with 22 touchdowns through the air, exited the game with a lower-leg issue early, but was able to return to the game after Austin Simmons completed 5-of-6 passes for 64 yards. Dart also led the Rebels with 50 rushing yards, while Cayden Lee led Ole Miss with four catches for 81 yards. Former Tiger Dominic Lovett led the Bulldogs with four catches for 41 yards. No. 3 Georgia (7-2, 5-2 SEC) will host No. 7 Tennessee at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. No. 16 Ole Miss (8-2, 4-2) will be on a bye in Week 12.

Speaking of Tennessee …

TENNESSEE 33, MISSISSIPPI STATE 14

The Volunteers never struggled as they handed the Bulldogs their sixth conference loss in six opportunities. Nico Iamaleava connected with Squirrel White on a 34-yard touchdown in the first quarter, then found Dont’e Thornton Jr. on a 73-yard passing touchdown in the second quarter before Max Gilbert hit field goals of 24 and 38 yards in the final minute of the half to send Tennessee into halftime up 20-7. Gilbert hit a 51-yarder to open the scoring in the third, then Dylan Sampson ran in a 33-yard touchdown with 3:31 left to send the Volunteers into the final break up 30-14. Gilbert hit a 38-yarder in the fourth quarter to create the final margin. Iamaleave connected on 8-of-13 passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns, but only played before halftime. He took a big hit late in the half and did not return in the second half. Without Ilamaleave, Gaston Moore came in and completed 5-of-8 passes for 38 yards. Michael Van Buren completed 10-of-26 passes for 92 yards and an interception for Mississippi State. Davon Booth led the Bulldogs offense with 125 rushing yards and a touchdown, but Sampson had 149 rushing yards and a score on 30 attempts. Thornton Jr. added 104 receiving yards and a score on three catches. No. 7 Tennessee (8-1, 5-1) will play at No. 3 Georgia at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Mississippi State (2-8, 0-6) will be on a bye in Week 12.

Onto two teams that did read my best case story …

ALABAMA 42, LSU 13

The Crimson Tide are rolling. After looking beatable four consecutive weeks through the middle part of the season, Alabama has won its past two games by a combined you 76-13 (sorry, Mizzou was its last game), both against ranked teams. Jalen Milroe got the scoring started with a 39-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter, then Justice Haynes added a 1-yard rushing touchdown late in the first quarter to send Alabama into the first break up 14-3. Milroe added a 10-yard rushing touchdown late in the second quarter to create a 21-6 lead at halftime. He then added a 19-yard rushing touchdown late in the third to make the lead 28-6 going to the fourth quarter, then scored a 72-yard rushing touchdown early in the fourth before Richard Young added an 8-yard rushing touchdown to create the widest margin at 42-6. Garrett Nussmeier found Kyren Lacy for a 12-yard touchdown to cut the lead to the final margin. Alabama rushed for 311 yards and six touchdowns, led by Milroe with 185 yards and four scores on the ground. Milroe also passed for 109 yards, completing 12-of-18 passes. Nussmeier completed 27-of-42 passes for 239 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Lacy caught five passes for 79 yards and a touchdown. No. 11 Alabama (7-2, 4-2) will duck out of conference play for a week when it hosts Mercer at 1 p.m. Saturday. No. 15 LSU (6-3, 3-2) will hit the road to face Florida at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Speaking of Florida …

TEXAS 49, FLORIDA 17

Quinn Ewers and the Longhorns rolled past the Gators the same week Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin announced coach Billy Napier would remain with the program. We’ll see if that commitment changes after the Gators allowed 333 yards and five touchdowns to Ewers. Ewers started the day with a 29-yard touchdown pass to Matthew Golden, then fired a 22-yard touchdown to Gunnar Helm to put the Longhorns up 14-0 at the end of the first quarter. He then found Quintrevion Wisner on a 50-yard touchdown pass and Golden for another 32-yard score to create a 28-0 margin before Jaydon Blue ran in a 5-yard touchdown to put the Longhorns up 35-0 at halftime. Ewers hit Isaiah Bond for a 34-yard touchdown to go up 42-0 before Florida chipped away with a Jadan Baugh 2-yard touchdown in the third and a Ja’Kobi Jackson you 7-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth. Jerrick Gibson led the Longhorns with 100 rushing yards and one touchdown, while Jackson had 116 yards and one touchdown for Florida. Four Florida receivers had more than 50 yards and seven had at least two catches. No. 5 Texas (8-1, 4-1) will go on the road to face Arkansas at 11 a.m. Saturday. Florida (4-5, 2-4) will host No. 15 LSU at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Finally …

SOUTH CAROLINA 28, VANDERBILT 17

Bye Commodores. The Gamecocks win their third consecutive game after losing their first two conference matchups. Neither team scored in the first quarter, then LaNorris Sellers got South Carolina on the board with a 17-yard touchdown to Joshua Simon with 13:11 left in the second. Raheim Sanders added a 33-yard rushing touchdown in the third to go up 14-0, but Diego Pavia ran in a 17-yard rushing touchdown with 8:08 left in the third to cut the lead in half. Sanders added a 1-yard touchdown with 4:07 left in the third to take a 21-7 lead into the fourth. Sellers then added a 43-yard touchdown pass to Sanders in the fourth to create the final margin. Sellers completed 14-of-20 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns, while Sanders ran for 126 yards and two TDs while adding 52 yards and a touchdown as a receiver. I wonder if Pavia’s new lawsuit against the NCAA was on his mind Saturday. He only completed 16-of-31 passes for 166 yards, while rushing for 65 yards and a touchdown for Vanderbilt.

Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky and Texas A&M were on byes in Week 11.

Here’s a look at the SEC Standings after Week 11

Week 11 SEC Standings Team Conferece record Conferece win percentage Ovearll record Overall win percentage Tennessee 5-1 .833 8-1 .889 Texas A&M 5-1 .833 7-2 .778 Texas 4-1 .800 8-1 .889 Georgia 5-2 .714 7-2 .778 Alabama 4-2 .667 7-2 .778 Ole Miss 4-2 .667 8-2 .800 LSU 3-2 .600 6-3 .667 Missouri 3-2 .600 7-2 .778 South Carolina 4-3 .571 6-3 .667 Arkansas 3-3 .500 5-4 .556 Vanderbilt 3-3 .500 6-4 .600 Florida 2-4 .333 4-5 .444 Auburn 1-5 .167 3-6 .333 Oklahoma 1-5 .167 5-5 .500 Kentucky 1-6 .143 3-6 .333 Mississippi State 0-6 .000 2-8 .200