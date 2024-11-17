Week 12: Glance around the SEC

While Missouri and South Carolina were going down to the wire, the rest of the SEC was playing generally less interesting games. Take a look at all the games from around the conference. All rankings will be the CFP rankings coming into the week.

Let's start with the only other ranked matchup from Saturday ...

(Photo by Brett Davis - USA TODAY Sports)

GEORGIA 31, TENNESSEE 17

The No. 12 Bulldogs bounced back from their second SEC loss to take down the team that entered the week at the top of the SEC standings. No. 7 Tennessee jumped ahead early with Miles Kitselman running in a 1-yard touchdown and Max Gilbert hitting a 52-yard field goal to send the Volunteers into the second quarter up 10-0, while Georgia gained a total of 22 yards on its first three drives. Then Carson Beck and the Bulldogs got going. On third-and-8 for the final play of the first quarter, Beck found former Tiger Dominic Lovett for a 38-yard gain, then Beck scrambled for 14 yards before finding Oscar Delp for a 19-yard touchdown to cut the Tennessee lead to 10-7 early in the second quarter. Tennessee retook the lead on a 27-yard Dylan Sampson touchdown on the ensuing drive, but Georgia’s Peyton Woodring hit a 36-yard field goal with 5 seconds left to send the teams into halftime tied at 17. Tennessee’s offense began to stall out after halftime, punting on three consecutive drives in the third and fourth quarter as Beck ran in a 10-yard touchdown with 5:32 left before the final break to send the Bulldogs to the fourth quarter leading 24-17. Beck and the Bulldogs then put together a 12-play, 92-yard drive in 6:21 to seal the game. Beck had passes of 21 and 28 yards on the drive to get into Tennessee territory, then the Bulldogs ran for a few yards at a time to get to second-and-13 at the Tennessee 18, where Beck found Ben Yurosek for 16 yards to get to first-and-goal at the 2 with 2:29 left to play. Nate Frazier ran in the next play for a 2-yard touchdown to put Georgia up by the final margin. Tennessee attempted a final drive, and got 21 yards on three plays, but Nico Iamaleava was sacked by Jalon Walker on third-and-2 from the Volunteer 46, then was strip sacked by Damon Wilson and Chris Cole recovered to give Georgia the ball at the Tennessee 45 with 1:07 left to play. Beck completed 25-of-40 passes for 347 yards and two touchdowns, while Iamaleave was 20-of-33 for 167 yards. Sampson led the game with 101 rushing yards and a touchdown for Tennessee, while Frazier had 68 rushing yards and a score for Georgia. London Humphreys led Georgia with 63 receiving yards, while Lovett had 59 and Delp had 56 with two touchdowns on four catches. Georgia sacked Ilamaleave five times. The Bulldogs (8-2, 6-2 SEC) will host UMass at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday on SEC Network as the Minutemen play their third SEC team this season. Tennessee (8-2, 5-2) will host Texas at El Paso for a noon game on SEC Network+ on Saturday.

Now let's take a look at the highest-ranked team in the conference ...

TEXAS 20, ARKANSAS 10

The No. 3 Longhorns extended their winning streak to three games as they fight to remain the top team in the SEC in their first season in the conference. Quinn Ewers got Texas on the board in the first quarter when he found Matthew Golden for a 20-yard touchdown. Then Quintrevion Wisner ran in a 3-yard touchdown in the second quarter and Bert Auburn hit a 39-yard field goal to send the Longhorns into halftime up 10-0. Auburn added a 33-yard field goal in the third quarter before Arkansas cut the lead with a Ja’Quinden Jackson 1-yard touchdown run and a Matthew Shipley 44-yard field goal to get within 13-10. But Ewers added an insurance touchdown when he found Golden again, this time for a 1-yard score. Taylen Green tried to put together a late drive to cut the lead to one score, but from the Texas 39, a completed pass to CJ Brown turned into a fumble that Texas recovered with 6:55 left to play. Texas was able to run out the clock from there. Ewers completed 20-of-32 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns, while Green was 17-of-25 for 149 yards and an interception. Jaydon Blue led Texas with 83 rushing yards, while Wisner had 59. Andrew Armstrong led the game with 74 receiving yards for Arkansas. Texas (9-1, 5-1) will host Kentucky (4-6, 1-6) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday on ABC. Arkansas (5-5, 3-4) will host LA Tech at 3 p.m. on SEC Network+ on Saturday.

In the final conference matchup of the weekend ...

FLORIDA 27, LSU 16

The collapse of Brian Kelly’s No. 22 Tigers continues. After blowing a second-half lead against Texas A&M, the Bayou Bengals lost to Alabama by 29, then dropped a multi-score game to the Gators, who were so bad there was talk Billy Napier wouldn’t make it through the first half of the season. DJ Lagway put the Gators in front with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Elijhah Badger in the first quarter, but LSU responded midway through the second when Garrett Nussmeier completed a 28-yard touchdown to Aaron Anderson. Trey Smack hit a 49-yard field goal to put Florida back in front, but Damian Ramos hit a 50-yarder with 10 seconds left to tie the game at 10 going to halftime. Ramos added a 45-yarder with six minutes left in the third to give LSU it’s first lead, but Smack hit a 55-yarder with 3:07 on the clock to tie the game at 13 going to the fourth. Then the fourth quarter was almost all Florida. Ja’Kobi Jackson ran in a 1-yard touchdown with 13:58 left and Jadan Baugh broke free for a 55-yard touchdown to seal the game with 3:48 left to play. Lagway completed 13-of-26 passes for 226 yards and a touchdown, while Nussmeier was 27-of-477 for 260 yards and a score. Baugh totaled 68 rushing yards on six attempts to lead Florida, while Caden Durham led LSU with 91 rushing yards on 20 carries. Badger had 131 receiving yards to lead the game. Florida (5-5, 3-4) will be on a bye this week. LSU (6-4, 3-3) will host Vanderbilt (6-4, 3-3) at 6:45 p.m. on SEC Network on Saturday.

Now to the easy, late-season non-conference matchups ...

TEXAS A&M 38, NEW MEXICO STATE 3

The No. 15 Aggies never struggled in their late-season non-conference matchup, bouncing back from their loss to South Carolina to get to eight wins for the first time since 2021. Saturday night finished with the Aggies scoring 31 unanswered points through the first three quarters. Marcel Reed, who has been back starting for Texas A&M since coming in to lead the comeback against LSU on Oct. 26, found Noah Thomas for a 16-yard touchdown, then Amari Daniels broke free for a 71-yard touchdown and Randy Bond hit a 37-yard field goal to send the Aggies into the first break up 17-0. Reed then hit Moose Muhammad with a 6-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter to send Texas A&M into halftime up 24-0. Reed added a 5-yard rushing score for the lone touchdown of the third quarter, putting the Aggies up 31-0 heading to the fourth. Abraham Montano hit a 48-yard field goal with 13:34 left to play for New Mexico State’s only points. Then Miles O’Neil, on in relief of Reed, connected with Ashton Bethel-Roman for a 5-yard touchdown with 42 seconds left. Reed completed 20-of-31 passes for 268 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Daniels led the Aggies with five rushes for 84 yards and a touchdown. Theo Melin Ohrstrom led Texas A&M with five catches for 111 yards. Texas A&M (8-2, 5-1) will return to conference play with a matchup at Auburn (4-6, 1-5) at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN on Saturday.

In another uninteresting game ...

AUBURN 48, LOUISIANA-MONROE 14

Ya, this one was as easy as it looks. Payton Thorne opened the game with a 20-yard touchdown to Cam Coleman, then hit Coleman again for a 3-yard touchdown in the second quarter and KeAndre Lambert-Smith for a 30-yard touchdown with 6 seconds left before halftime to send the Tigers into the break up 24-0. Thorne hit Coleman again on a 22-yard score with 4:37 left in the third, then completed a 40-yard touchdown to Malcolm Simmons with 1:16 on the clock to make it 38-7. Damari Alston added a 7-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth for Auburn’s final trip to the end zone. Thorne completed 22-of-32 passes for 286 yards and five touchdowns, three of which went to Coleman, who had 100 yards on eight catches. Lambert-Smith had 104 receiving yards and a touchdown for a game-high in yards. Jarquez Hunter ran for 102 yards on 14 carries for Auburn. Auburn (4-6, 1-5) will host Texas A&M (8-2, 5-1) at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN on Saturday as both teams return to SEC play.

Onto an even bigger margin of victory ...

KENTUCKY 48, MURRAY STATE 6

Again, not a ton to say about this one. All it took for Kentucky to break a four-game losing streak was playing a cupcake. Brock Vandagriff completed a 52-yard touchdown to Hardley Gilmore to open the game, then Demie Sumo-Karngbaye ran in a 3-yard touchdown late in the first quarter to put Kentucky up 14-0. Late in the second quarter, Vandagriff found Ja’Mori Maclin for a 19-yard touchdown to give Kentucky a 24-0 lead at halftime. Jamarion Wilcox scored to open the second half for Kentucky, then with backup quarterback Cutter Boley taking over, the Wildcats scored twice more in the fourth. Boley threw touchdowns of 22 yards and 14 yards to Anthony Brown-Stephens to create the final margin. Vandagriff completed 12-of-19 passes for 183 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Boley completed 10-of-14 passes for 130 yards and two scores. Wilcox ran for 123 yards and a touchdown to lead the Wildcats, while Gilmore led the team with 72 receiving yards. Kentucky (4-6, 1-6) will go on the road to face Texas (9-1, 5-1) at 2:30 p.m. on ABC on Saturday.

And the biggest margin of victory of the night ...

ALABAMA 52, MERCER 7

The No. 10 Crimson Tide won its third consecutive game in a game against a team that had no business being on the field with Alabama. Four players threw at least three passes for Alabama, nine players had at least two carries and 13 caught a pass. Jalen Milroe completed 11-of-16 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns to lead the team. Ty Simpson came on in relief and completed 5-of-10 passes for 71 yards. Germie Bernard had four catches for 81 yards. Ryan Williams had one carry go for a 29-yard touchdown to open the scoring, then Milroe tossed a 14-yard touchdown to Williams to put Alabama up 14-0 after one quarter. Milroe then hit Robbie Ouzts for a 44-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter. DaShawn Jones forced a fumble that Zabien Brown returned for a 68-yard touchdown to put Alabama up 28-0, but Whitt Newbauer was able to cut the lead to 31-7 going into halftime with a 31-yard touchdown pass to Kendall Harris. Milroe ran in a 3-yard score for the only end zone trip of the third quarter, sending the Crimson Tide into the final break up 38-7. Richard Young added a 1-yard touchdown and Austin Marck threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Rico Scott with 3:36 left to create the final margin. Alabama (8-2, 4-2) will go on the road to face Oklahoma at 6:30 p.m. on ABC on Saturday.

Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt were on a bye Saturday.

Here's where the SEC standings are after Week 12.

Week 13 SEC standings Team Conference W-L Conference win percentage Overal W-L Overall win percentage Texas 5-1 .833 9-1 .900 Texas A&M 5-1 .833 8-2 .800 Georgia 6-2 .750 8-2 .800 Tennessee 5-2 .714 8-2 .800 Alabama 4-2 .667 8-2 .800 Ole Miss 4-2 .667 8-2 .800 South Carolina 5-3 .625 7-3 .700 LSU 3-3 .500 6-4 .600 Missouri 3-3 .500 7-3 .700 Vanderbilt 3-3 .500 6-4 .600. Arkansas 3-4 .429 5-5 .500 Florida 3-4 .429 5-5 .500 Auburn 1-5 .167 4-6 .400 Oklahoma 1-5 .167 5-5 .500 Kentucky 1-6 .143 4-6 .400 Mississippi State 0-6 .000 2-8 .200