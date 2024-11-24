Week 13: Glance around the SEC

While Missouri was cruising past Mississippi State, the rest of the SEC was cannibalizing itself as the regular season winds down.

Here’s your weekly glance at all the non-Mizzou games from Saturday.

Let’s start with the game of the weekend …

(Photo by Jake Crandall - USA TODAY Sports)

AUBURN 43, TEXAS A&M 41, 4 OT

After struggling so much throughout the season, the Tigers were able to garner a marquee win to keep their bowl hopes alive as they enter the final week of the season. Auburn jumped ahead early, scoring on the game’s first drive as Jarquez Hunter ran in a 2-yard touchdown with 11:22 left in the first quarter to put the Tigers up 7-0. Auburn opened the game with a 10-play, 65-yard drive. The No. 15 Aggies missed a 53-yard field goal on the next drive, then Hunter took a 1-yard run up the middle before Payton Thorne found Cam Coleman for a 64-yard touchdown to put the Tigers up 14-0 with 6:05 left in the first quarter. Marcel Reed threw an interception to Jerrin Thompson on Texas A&M’s next drive and Auburn was able to put another drive together ending with Thorne finding Coleman again for a 15-yard touchdown to put the Tigers up 21-0 with 13:09 left before halftime. The Aggies finally put together a successful drive, going 75 yards on 16 plays, ending with Terry Bussey taking a direct snap up the middle for a 1-yard touchdown to cut the Auburn lead to 21-7 with 4:13 left before the break. That was the score at halftime. The Aggies took the opening second-half drive 76 yards on 10 plays, ending with Reed finding Noah Thomas on a 14-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 21-14 with 9:27 left in the third. The Tigers went three-and-out and punted to the Aggies, who needed only one play for Reed to find Thomas for a 73-yard touchdown to tie the game at 21 with 7:57 left in the third. Auburn was able to take the momentum back two drives later when the Tigers went 55 yards on five plays, playing the field position game with a couple of punts to set up the short field, and ending with Hunter running in a 1-yard score to put the Tigers up 28-21 with 2:27 left in the third. Thorne threw an interception to BJ Mayes early in the fourth quarter, setting up a Texas A&M drive to kick a 32-yard field goal and cut the lead to 28-24 with 12:47 left to play. Texas A&M took its first lead a few drives later after the teams punted back and forth. The Aggies drove 80 yards on nine plays, ending with Amari Daniels running in an 8-yard touchdown to put Texas A&M up 31-28 with 4:04 left to play. Auburn took possession after a punt at its own 15 with 2:33 left to play and put together 14 plays to get to the Texas A&M 11, but the Tigers were penalized for false starts three times on the drive and were held to a field goal with 5 seconds left to play as Ian Vachon knocked in a 29-yarder to send the game to overtime. Texas A&M scored on the opening drive of overtime with Reed finding Jahdae Walker for a 12-yard score. Auburn responded with a 2-yard touchdown from Hunter after a pass interference on the Aggies set up first-and-goal from the 2. Auburn got called for an offensive pass interference on the following drive and was pushed back to a 41-yard field goal attempt, which Vachon knocked through again to put Auburn up 41-38. The Tigers then held Texas A&M to only one yard on the ensuing drive after an early holding call to force the Aggies to kick a 42-yard field goal to send the game to two-point tries. Neither team succeeded on their first attempt, then Thorne threaded a pass to KeAndre Lambert-Smith with Lambert-Smith holding on through a lot of contact to put Auburn up by the final margin. Reed tossed his attempt to Daniels, but it fell incomplete and Auburn fans stormed the field. Reed was 22-of-35 passing for 297 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Thorne was 19-of-31 for 301 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Daniels ran for 90 yards and a score on 27 attempts, while Reed had 66 yards on 21 tries on the ground. Hunter led the game with 130 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Thomas caught five passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns for Texas A&M, while Coleman had 128 yards and two scores, while Lambert-Smith had two catches for 104 yards for Auburn. No. 15 Texas A&M (8-3, 5-3) will finish the season hosting Texas. Auburn (5-6, 2-5) will face Alabama for the Iron Bowl.

Onto another team that will fall out of the CFP bracket on Tuesday ...

FLORIDA 24, OLE MISS 17

The Florida Gators continued to play spoiler, following up their 27-16 win against LSU last week with a one-score win against the No. 9 Rebels on Saturday, giving Ole Miss its third loss of the season. The Gators turned over the Rebels on downs at the Florida 11, then used 11 plays to drive 89 yards, ending with DJ Lagway finding Elijhah Badger on an 8-yard touchdown pass with 14:56 left in the second quarter to put the Gators up 7-0. Ole Miss responded immediately with a seven-play, 75-yard drive culminating with a Jaxson Dart 43-yard touchdown pass to Tre Harris with 12:01 left, then Lagway threw an interception, setting up a five-play, 55-yard Ole Miss drive with Dart finding Cayden Lee on a 22-yard touchdown to put the Rebels in front 14-7 with 9:05 left before halftime. But Lagway bounced back with a quick, four-play drive to follow finding Jaden Baugh on a 25-yard touchdown to send the teams into halftime tied at 14. Coming out of the break, Trey Smak put Florida up 17-14 with a 54-yard field goal, then Caden Davis answered with a 42-yard field goal for Ole Miss to tie the game at 17 heading to the fourth quarter. Montrell Johnson then put the Gators in front with a 9-yard touchdown with 7:40 left to play and Dart threw two late interceptions that sealed the game for the Gators. Dart completed 24-of-41 passes for 323 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, while Lagway was 10-of-17 for 180 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Johnson Jr. led the game with 107 rushing yards on 18 attempts for Florida, while Dart led Ole Miss with 71 rushing yards on 14 carries. Lee led the Rebels with six catches for 94 yards, while Jordan Watkins had eight catches for 70 yards. Badger led Florida with 87 yards on five catches. No. 9 Ole Miss (8-3, 4-3 SEC) will likely fall out of the CFP bracket before it finishes the season hosting Mississippi State (2-9, 0-7) for the Egg Bowl. Florida (6-5, 4-4) will finish the season playing at Florida State.

Now another team likely falling out of the CFP bracket ...

OKLAHOMA 24, ALABAMA 3

The Sooners have their highlight win from their first SEC season as Jalen Milroe ended any remaining hope for the Heisman and likely the hope for the CFP for No. 7 Alabama. Milroe threw three interceptions, including the game-sealing pick-6. Oklahoma lost a first-quarter fumble, setting up an Alabama field goal to take the lead with 6:18 left in the opening quarter. Then the Sooners missed a field goal on their next drive, but forced a punt to get the ball back and made a field goal to tie the game with 5:58 left before halftime. The Sooners then drove 67 yards on 12 plays to take up most of the final five minutes before halftime, ending with Xavier Robinson running in an 18-yard touchdown to send Oklahoma into halftime leading 10-3. Then the interceptions started for Milroe. He threw one to Eli Bowen which was returned to the Alabama 14 on the first drive of the third quarter. Oklahoma capitalized with a Robinson 1-yard touchdown to extend the Sooner lead to 17-3 with 11:37 left in the third. Milroe then threw the game-sealing pick 6 to Kip Lewis, who returned it 49 yards to put Oklahoma up 24-3 with 8:14 left in the third. Alabama seemed to have a touchdown to cut the lead on fourth-and-3 from the Oklahoma 36 when he completed a deep ball to Ryan Williams but it was nullified because of an illegal touch from Williams. So instead of a touchdown to bring life to the Crimson Tide, they turned it over on downs. Midway through the fourth quarter, Milroe threw another interception and Oklahoma ran out the clock. Milroe completed 11-of-26 passes for 164 yards and three interceptions. Jackson Arnold threw only 11 passes and completed nine for 68 yards. Arnold led the Sooners with 131 rushing yards on 25 carries, while Robinson had 107 yards on 18 attempts with two touchdowns as the Sooners rushed for 257 yards. Alabama (8-3, 4-3) will finish the season hosting Auburn for the Iron Bowl. Oklahoma (6-5, 2-5) reached bowl eligibility and will finish the season at LSU.

Now let's look at a team holding its spot in the rankings ...

TEXAS 31, KENTUCKY 14

The No. 3 Longhorns continue their strong run through one of the easier schedules for an SEC team this season, beating Kentucky by 17 for Texas’ fourth consecutive win. Quinn Ewers got the Longhorns on the board on their first drive with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Gunna Helm. Kentucky got on the board early in the second quarter when Brock Vandagriff found Josh Kattus for a 4-yard touchdown, but the Longhorns responded immediately, with a 5-yard Jaydon Blue touchdown on the next drive to put Texas in front 14-7 with 6:39 left before halftime. Vandagriff then threw an interception, setting up a short field for Texas, which needed only four plays to go 34 yards to score again when Ewers threw a 17-yard touchdown to Helm to put Texas up 21-7. Bert Auburn added a 49-yard field goal to send the Longhorns into halftime leading 24-7. Kentucky’s defense got the Wildcats back in the action late in the third quarter when Octavious Oxendine sacked Ewers and forced a fumble, which Jamon Dumas-Johnson recovered and returned for a 25-yard touchdown to cut the Texas lead to 24-14 with 2:41 left in the third. But Kentucky missed two field goals and backup quarterback Cutter Boley threw an interception after taking over for Vandagriff in the second half, while Quintrevion Wisner ran in a 1-yard touchdown with 3:10 left to create the final margin. Vandagriff completed only 3-of-7 passes for 51 yards, a touchdown and an interception, while Boley was 10-of-18 passing for 160 yards and an interception. Ewers completed 20-of-31 for 191 yards and two touchdowns, mostly to Matthew Golden, who had seven catches for 86 yards. Helm caught five passes for 51 yards and two touchdowns. Willie Rodriguez led Kentucky at 53 yards on three catches. Texas rushed for 250 yards as a team, led by Wisner at 158 on 26 attempts with a touchdown. Blue added 96 yards on 15 tries with a score. No. 3 Texas (10-1, 6-1) will face its toughest test of the season when it plays at No. 15 Texas A&M to finish the season next Saturday. Kentucky (4-7, 1-7) will host Louisville to finish the season.

Now for the game that disappointed me most ...

LSU 24, VANDERBILT 17

After looking like giant killers for a couple of weeks, the Commodores have lost three of their past four games and two in a row after dropping Saturday’s game against LSU. Vanderbilt jumped ahead early when Diego Pavia found Quincy Skinner Jr. for a 63-yard touchdown on the Commodores’ first play, but LSU responded with an eight-play, 90-yard drive, ending with Josh Williams running in a 20-yard touchdown with 8:17 left in the first quarter. Williams added a 21-yard rushing touchdown in the final minute of the first half to send LSU into the break up 14-7. Brock Taylor hit a 47-yard field goal midway through the third to cut the lead to 14-10, but Garrett Nussmeier found Kyren Lacy for a 12-yard touchdown with 3:32 left in the third to push the lead to 21-10 after three quarters. Damian Ramos extended the lead to 24-10 with a 28-yard field goal, then Pavia ran in a 1-yard touchdown with 5:47 left to cut the lead to 24-17. LSU was able to put together an 11-play drive to run out the clock after that score. Pavia completed 13-of-24 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown, while Nussmeier completed 28-of-37 for 332 yards and a touchdown. Pavia led Vanderbilt with 43 rushing yards on six attempts. Williams led LSU with 90 yards on 14 tries. Skinner was the Commodores’ leading receiver at 72 yards and a score on three catches, while Lacy led LSU with six catches for 85 yards and a touchdown. LSU (7-4, 4-3) will finish the season hosting Oklahoma. Vanderbilt (6-5, 3-4) will host Tennessee to end the regular season.

Now to the late-season, out-of-conference matchups ...

SOUTH CAROLINA 56, WOFFORD 12

Wow, what a nail biter. Wofford took the game’s initial lead with a 27-yard field goal, then Raheim Sanders ran in an 11-yard touchdown, stiff-arming one defender and hurdling another, to give the No. 18 Gamecocks the lead they would not give up. LaNorris Sellers added a 1-yard touchdown early in the second quarter to make it 14-3, then he completed a 1-yard touchdown pass to Maurice Brown to take a 21-9 lead into halftime. Out of the break, Sellers completed a 26-yard touchdown pass to Nyck Harbor to make it 28-9, then Sellers found Gage Larvadain on a 13-yard touchdown to make it 35-9 late in the third. Robby Ashford ran in a 5-yard touchdown to make it 42-12 in the fourth, then Jawarn Howell added a 27-yard touchdown and Bradley Dunn added a 5-yard touchdown with 9 seconds left to play to create the final margin. Sellers completed 23-of-27 passes for 307 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Sanders ran for 72 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown, while Sellers had 53 rushing yards on 13 tries with a touchdown. South Carolina ran for 283 yards as a team to get to 626 total yards. Dalevon Campbell led the Gamecocks with five catches for 120 yards. South Carolina (8-3, 5-3) will finish the regular season at Clemson.

In another dominant non-conference matchup ...

GEORGIA 59, UMASS 21

UMass continued its run through the SEC with another loss as No. 10 Georgia struggled early, but poured it on late. UMass drove 75 yards on 10 plays, with all but one on the ground, to open the game with a 1-yard touchdown from CJ Hester to put the Minutemen up 7-0 with 9:15 left in the first quarter. But Georgia responded with a methodical drive that ended with Carson Beck finding Oscar Delp for a 17-yard score to tie the game at 7 with 5:05 left in the first. UMass punted after another 10-play drive, then Georgia needed only six plays to go 90 yards, highlighted by a Beck pass to Arian Smith for 49 yards, then capped off by a Beck pass to Cash Jones for an 8-yard score. Georgia never trailed again. Beck found former Tiger Dominic Lovett on a 15-yard touchdown to put Georgia up 21-7 with 8:56 left before halftime, but UMass was able to respond with a late first-half scoring drive as Jalen John ran in a 3-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 21-14 with 1:55 left before the break. Beck needed only 1:12 to go 75 yards on eight plays, finding Smith for a 34-yard touchdown with 43 seconds left on the clock to send the Bulldogs into the break with a 28-14 lead. Peyton Woodring added a 53-yard field goal early in the third to put Georgia up 31-14, but AJ Hairston was able to complete a 75-yard touchdown to Jakobie Keeney-James to bring UMass within 31-21. Georgia piled on with rushing touchdowns of 9 and 15 yards from Nate Frazier to extend the lead to 45-21 by the end of the third, then Frazier scored again to open the fourth to make it 52-21 on a 2-yard run. Gabe Harris Jr. then strip sacked Hairston and Chris Cole returned it 28 yards to create the final margin for the Bulldogs. Beck completed 20-of-31 passes for 297 yards and four touchdowns to lead Georgia. Frazier ran 21 times for 136 yards, while Smith caught three passes for 110 and a touchdown. No. 10 Georgia (9-2, 6-2) will finish the season hosting Georgia Tech.

In an even more dominant non-conference game ...

TENNESSEE 56, UTEP 0

I’m not going to do much for this one. The No. 11 Volunteers scored early and often to overpower the Miners. The teams traded punts through the first quarter with Tennessee also bringing down an interception and UTEP missing a 49-yard field goal. Then Dylan Sampson got the Volunteers on the board with a 14-yard touchdown early in the second quarter and the dam was broken. Nico Iamaleave connected with Squirrel White for a 9-yard touchdown, then found Ethan Davis on a 1-yard touchdown pass and Bru McCoy for an 18-yard touchdown to send the Volunteers into halftime up 28-0. Iamaleave then found McCoy for a 7-yard score in the third before Peyton Lewis ran in a 3-yard touchdown and a 6-yard touchdown to put Tennessee up 49-0 after three quarters. Cameron Seldon added a 3-yard touchdown in the fourth to create the final margin. Iamaleava completed 17-of-23 passes for 209 yards and four touchdowns, while Sampson rushed for 77 yards on 11 carries with a touchdown and Lewis had 46 yards and two scores on seven attempts on the ground. McCoy was Tennessee’s leading receiver with four catches for 37 yards and two scores as nine Volunteers caught at least one pass. No. 11 Tennessee (9-2, 5-2) will finish the regular season at Vanderbilt.

And on to the final dominant non-conference game ...

ARKANSAS 35, LA TECH 14

Arkansas jumped ahead 21-0 and never worried on the way to breaking a two-game losing streak. Taylen Green found Isaac TeSlaa for an 11-yard touchdown to open the scoring in the second quarter, then Green ran in a 41-yard score late in the quarter to send the Razorbacks into halftime up 14-0. Out of the break, Green found TeSlaa again for a 27-yard touchdown and Arkansas led 21-0. LA Tech cut the lead with a touchdown in the third, but Green added an 8-yard rushing touchdown early in the fourth for insurance. LA Tech cut the lead again with a score late, but Ja’Quinden Jackson added a 13-yard rushing touchdown for Arkansas in the final minutes to finish off the game. Green completed 20-of-37 passes for 221 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Dubinion Rashod ran for 112 yards on 15 carries to lead Arkansas, which ran for 233 yards, while Andrew Armstrong was the leading receiver with eight catches for 81 yards. Arkansas (6-5, 3-4) will finish the season in Columbia next week when it takes on the Tigers for the Battle Line Trophy.

No team was on a bye in Week 13.

Here is how the standings sit with one game left to play.

SEC Standings through Week 13 Team Conference W-L Conference win percentage Overal W-L Overall win percentage Texas 6-1 .857 10-1 .909 Georgia 6-2 .750 9-2 .818 Tennessee 5-2 .714 9-2 .818 Texas A&M 5-2 .714 8-3 .727 South Carolina 5-3 .625 8-3 .727 Alabama 4-3 .571 8-3 .727 LSU 4-3 .571 7-4 .636 Ole Miss 4-3 .571 8-3 .727 Missouri 4-3 .571 8-3 .727 Florida 4-4 .500 6-5 .545 Arkansas 3-4 .429 6-5 .545 Vanderbilt 3-4 .429 6-5 .545 Auburn 2-5 .286 5-6 .455 Oklahoma 2-5 .286 6-5 .545 Kentucky 1-7 .125 4-7 .364 Mississippi State 0-7 .000 2-9 .182