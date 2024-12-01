Week 14: Glance around the SEC

As Missouri was finishing off its final Faurot Field comeback of the season, the rest of the SEC was finishing up the regular season as well.

Here’s your weekly glance at all those other games that didn’t include the Tigers.

Let's start with the game with the biggest stakes ...

TEXAS 17, TEXAS A&M 7

In the 119th matchup of the new SEC rivals, and the first since 2011, the No. 3 Longhorns maintained the upper hand throughout on the way to clinching their first SEC Championship game in their first year in the league. Quinn Ewers started at quarterback for the Longhorns, but it was Arch Manning getting them on the board with a 15-yard run on his first play of the game. The touchdown put Texas up 7-0 with 3:07 left in the first quarter. Manning was originally ruled short of the goal line, but a review overturned the play to rule he broke the plain. Ewers entered the game nursing an ankle injury. A Marcel Reed interception set up the 10-play, 93-yard Texas scoring drive. Texas scored again on its next drive when Ewers led an eight-play, 80-yard drive, ending with Ewers connecting with Jaydon Blue for a 7-yard touchdown on a play that was overturned from an incomplete pass. Texas added a 28-yard Bert Auburn field goal to take a 17-0 lead into halftime. The lone score of the second half came when Ewers threw a pick-6 to Will Lee for a 93-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 17-7 with 5:42 left in the third. Ewers was 17-of-28 passing for 218 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Manning did not attempt a pass, but ran for 14 yards on three attempts with a touchdown. Reed was 16-of-23 passing for 146 yards with an interception. Quintrevion Wisner led a Texas running attack that gained 240 yards as a team with 186 of his own on 33 tries. Reed led Texas A&M with 56 rushing yards on 14 attempts. Matthew Golden was Texas’ leading receiver with 73 yards on three catches. Texas had 458 total yards of offense (240 on the ground), while A&M had 244 total yards. No. 3 Texas (11-1, 7-1 SEC) will go to Atlanta to face Georgia for the SEC championship. No. 20 Texas A&M (8-4, 5-3) will wait until Sunday to find out its bowl placement.

Now to another long-standing rivalry ...

ALABAMA 28, AUBURN 14

The Tigers just missed bowl eligibility as the No. 13 Crimson Tide attempted to keep their playoff hopes alive, and likely earned their way back in because of another game we’ll talk about later. Alabama jumped ahead with a 19-yard Jalen Milroe touchdown run, he’ll end the regular season with 35 total touchdowns - 15 passing and 20 rushing - with 3:18 left in the first quarter. Auburn cut the lead with a 37-yard field goal, but Milroe ran in another touchdown, this time from the 1, to create a 14-3 advantage with 2:44 left before halftime. Auburn cut the lead with a 25-yard field goal with 27 seconds left before the break. Justice Haynes opened the second half with a 2-yard touchdown for the Crimson Tide, then Milroe added a 17-yard rushing score to make it 28-6 with 6:54 left in the third. Auburn cut the lead to the final margin when Payton Thorne completed a 29-yard scoring pass to Cam Coleman then Jarquez Hunter ran in the two-point conversion with 2:31 left in the third. Milroe ended 18-of-24 passing for 256 yards with an interception, while Thorne was 24-of-41 for 301 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Milroe led the Crimson Tide with 104 rushing yards and three scores on 17 carries, while Jamarion Miller added 84 rushing yards on 28 attempts to a team effort of 201 ground yards. Hunter had 56 rushing yards to lead Auburn, while Thorne had 42. The pair took all 23 of the Tigers’ rushing attempts. KeAndre Lambert-Smith led the game with eight catches for 116 yards for the Tigers, while Germie Bernard led Alabama with seven catches for 111. No. 13 Alabama (9-3, 5-3 SEC) will wait to see if the national media is enticed enough by the brand to get back into the CFP bracket on the final regular-season weekend. Auburn ends its season with a record of 5-7, 2-6, giving Hugh Freeze two losing seasons in his first two years leading the Tigers.

Onto the game that might have gotten Alabama back into the bracket ...

SOUTH CAROLINA 27, CLEMSON 14

I usually like to run through all the conference matchups first, but that transition was too good to ignore. The No. 15 Gamecocks finished the regular season on a six-game winning streak, beating ranked opponents in four of those six. No. 12 Clemson (9-3, 7-1 ACC) will have to beat No. 9 SMU in the ACC Championship to retain its playoff spot. Clemson took the initial lead with a 13-yard rushing touchdown from Cade Klubnik, but South Carolina answered with a 25-yard LaNorris Sellers rushing touchdown to tie the game. Both scores came in the second quarter to send the matchup into halftime tied. Klubnik added an 18-yard rushing touchdown with 9:57 left in the third to put Clemson in front heading to the fourth, but South Carolina kicked a 42-yard field goal with 6:48 left to play to cut the lead, then Sellers ran in a 20-yard score with 1:08 on the clock to put the Gamecocks in front for good. Clemson’s final drive ended on an interception with 12 seconds to play at the South Carolina 15. Sellers was 13-of-21 passing for 164 yards and an interception, while he ran 16 times for 166 yards and two touchdowns. Klubnik had 280 yards passing, completing 24-of-36 attempts, with one interception, he also ran for 62 yards and two touchdowns on 10 tries. Raheim Sanders added 60 rushing yards for the Gamecocks on 18 tries as South Carolina piled up 267 rushing yards. No. 15 South Carolina (9-3, 5-3) awaits its fate next Sunday and will hope it did enough to earn its way into the playoff bracket late. No. 12 Clemson will head Charlotte, North Carolina, to face SMU in the ACC Championship on Saturday.

Now back to conference matchups ...

TENNESSEE 36, VANDERBILT 23

Well, the best Vanderbilt team in a while still ended .500, but with the biggest win in program history and the Commodores are headed to a bowl game, so still good. Vanderbilt jumped ahead 14-0 with a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown from Josh Turbyville to open the game and a Sedrick Alexander 4-yard rushing score with 10:22 left in the first. Nico Iamaleave completed a 28-yard touchdown to Dont’e Thornton to cut the lead to 14-7 with 8:48 left in the first, but a 32-yard Brock Taylor field goal sent Vanderbilt into the first break leading 17-7. Then it was all the No. 8 Volunteers. A 50-yard Max Gilbert Field goal, an 86-yard Iamaleave pass to Thornton and an 18-yard Iamaleave touchdown pass to Miles Kitselman gave the Volunteers 17 second-quarter points to take a 24-17 lead into halftime. Iamaleave then hit Mike Matthews on a 14-yard touchdown in the third to extend the lead to 31-17, then Tennessee got a safety with 1:09 left in the third to extend to a 33-17 advantage. Tennessee added a 22-yard field goal to make it 29 unanswered points in the fourth before Diego Pavia completed a 31-yard touchdown to Richie Hoskins to cut the lead with 5:53 left to play. Neither team would score the rest of the way. Iamaleava ended 18-of-26 for 257 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. Pavia was 8-of-17 for 104 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Dylan Sampson led Tennessee with 178 rushing yards as the Volunteers piled up 281 on the ground. Alexander led Vanderbilt with 60 rushing yards. Thronton had 118 receiving yards to lead the Volunteers. No. 8 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2) might be the luckiest of the SEC teams, getting to sit out next week’s championship with its playoff spot clinched. Vanderbilt ends the regular season at 6-6, 3-5 and will await its bowl placement next Sunday.

Onto Saturday's final conference matchup ...

LSU 37, OKLAHOMA 17

The Sooners had a bit of a letdown after beating Alabama last week, as LSU finished the regular season with back to back wins after dropping three straight. Garrett Nussmeier put the Tigers in front to start with an 18-yard passing touchdown to Kyren Lacy, but the Sooners responded with a strip sack of Nussmeier for a 9-yard fumble-recovery touchdown. Gracen Halton forced the fumble and Mason Thomas recovered it for the score to tie the game at 7 after one quarter. The teams went back and fourth in the second quarter with Damian Ramos hitting a 34-yard field goal to put LSU up 10-7 before Xavier Robinson ran in a 2-yard touchdown to put the Sooners up 14-10 with 7:22 left before halftime. Aaron Anderson returned the ensuing kickoff for a 100-yard kick return touchdown to retake the lead for the Tigers at 17-14, then Zach Schmit hit a 44-yard field goal for Oklahoma to tie the game at 17. Nussmeier broke the tie with a 40-yard touchdown to Chris Hilton, sending LSU into halftime up 24-17. It was all LSU in the second half as Nussmeier hit Hilton for a 45-yard touchdown then Ramos hit field goals of 22 and 32 yards in the fourth quarter. Oklahoma’s second-half drives ended in an interception, a turnover on downs two punts and running out of time at the end of the game. Nussmeier was 22-of-31 for 277 yards and three touchdowns for LSU, while Jackson Arnold completed 14-of-21 passes for 110 yards. After the game, Arnold was asked if he was planning on being Oklahoma’s starter next season and said “Only God knows what is going to happen in the future.” So that seems like he’s headed to the portal to me. Arnold led the Sooners in rushing with 75 yards, while Caden Durham led LSU with 80 yards. Hilton led the game with 85 receiving yards on two touchdown catches. LSU (8-4, 5-3) will wait for next Sunday to find out its bowl placement, as will Oklahoma (6-6, 2-6).

We'll finish off Saturday's non-conference matchups before moving back to Friday ...

LOUISVILLE 41, KENTUCKY 14

Wow Kentucky. Not great. Louisville led 7-0 after the first quarter, 20-0 at halftime and 34-7 after three quarters. Kentucky’s lone touchdowns came on a Gavin Wimsatt pass to Ja’Mori Maclin for 4 yards in the third quarter and Wimsatt throwing an 83-yard completion to Maclin in the fourth. Louisville had only 128 passing yards, with Tyler Shough completing 9-of-18 passes, because the Cardinals ran for 358 yards. Isaac Brown led the way with 178 rushing yards and two scores, while Duke Watson had 104 ground yards and two touchdowns. Jamarion Wilcox led Kentucky with 66 rushing yards, while Wimsatt completed 4-of-9 passes for 125 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Cutter Boley completed 6-of-15 passes for 48 yards and two interceptions for Kentucky. Maclin led the game with 121 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Kentucky ends the season at 4-8, 1-7 in Mark Stoops’s 11th season.

In Saturday's other matchup ...

FLORIDA 31, FLORIDA STATE 11

I said wow Kentucky, so also wow Florida State. Not great. Florida jumped ahead with a Ja’Kobi Jackson 1-yard touchdown in the first, then DJ Lagway connected on a 4-yard touchdown to Marcus Burke late in the second quarter to send Florida into halftime up 14-0. Both teams added a field goal in the third, then Montrell Johnson broke free for a 65-yard touchdown to put Florida up 24-3 in the fourth before Lagway connected on an 8-yard score to Tony Livingston in the fourth. Lagway completed 14-of-22 passes for 133 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Johnson had 99 yards and a score on 10 attempts, while Jadan Baugh had 81 yards on 11 tries. Chimere Dike led Florida with 63 receiving yards. Florida (7-5, 4-4) will wait for its bowl placement on Sunday.

Onto Friday's games, we'll start with the less interesting one ...

OLE MISS 26, MISSISSIPPI STATE 14

Mississippi State finishes winless in conference. What a year. The Bulldogs actually took the lead in the first quarter when Michael Van Buren connected on a 34-yard pass to Kevin Coleman, but Ole Miss answered with a 5-yard J.J. Pegues rushing touchdown to go up 10-7. Van Buren addenda 6-yard rushing touchdown to put Mississippi State up 14-10 after the first quarter. Ole Miss then scored on an 89-yard run from Ulysses Bentley in the second quarter to take a 17-14 lead into halftime. A field goal sent the Rebels into the third quarter leading 20-14, then Jaxson Dart connected on a 19-yard score to Caden Prieskorn in the fourth to create the final margin. Van Buren completed 17-of-32 passes for 280 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Dart was 14-of-24 for 143 yards with a touchdown. Ole Miss ran for 254 yards as a team, led by Bentley with 136 on 20 attempts. Dart added 77 rushing yards on 13 tries. Coleman led the game with six catches for 118 yards for Mississippi State. No. 14 Ole Miss (9-3, 5-3) is left hoping the CFP committee really wants a bunch of SEC teams. We’ll see next Sunday. Mississippi State ends with a record of 2-10 overall and 0-8 in SEC play.

Finally, the game of the week? ...

GEORGIA 44, GEORGIA TECH 42

Georgia Tech jumped ahead 17-0, as led 27-13 in the fourth quarter, but No. 7 Georgia scored two touchdowns in the final 4 minutes to tie the game at 27 and send the game to overtime. In the first overtime, Carson Beck hit London Humphreys for a 14-yard touchdown, but Haynes King responded with a 12-yard touchdown to Erick Singleton to sent the game to double overtime. In the second overtime, King ran in a 1-yard touchdown and Beck completed a 25-yard touchdown to Cash Jones to reach the two-point play back and forth. Both teams completed the first, then Nate Frazier ran in the second for Georgia for the final score of the game. King completed 26-of-36 passes for 303 yards and two touchdowns, while Beck was 28-of-43 for 297 yards and five touchdowns. King also led Georgia Tech with 110 rushing yards and three touchdowns, while Jamal Haynes had 91 yards on 13 carries. Singleton led the game with eight catches for 86 yards and a touchdown for Georgia Tech. Georgia (10-2, 6-2) will head to Atlanta to face Texas in the SEC Championship on Saturday.

That's it for the final week of the regular season. Here are the final regular-season standings.