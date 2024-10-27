Week 9: Glance around the SEC

(Photo by Maria Lysaker - USA TODAY Sports)

Missouri had a bad day visiting Alabama on Saturday, but the ranked matchup wasn’t all the SEC had to offer.

Here’s a look at all the scores from around the conference. All rankings are based on the AP poll going into Week 9.

TEXAS A&M 38, LSU 23

In the battle of the two teams left without a conference loss, the No. 14 Aggies came out on top with a second-half comeback. LSU jumped ahead with a Damian Ramos field goal and a 2-yard touchdown pass from Garrett Nussmeier to Mason Taylor in the first quarter, giving the No. 8 Tigers a 10-0 lead. Le’Veon Moss scored the first of his three touchdowns to bring the Aggies within 10-7 after the first quarter, but Nussmeier fired a 76-yard touchdown to Aaron Anderson with 4:55 left in the second quarter to send LSU into halftime up 17-7. Then the Aggies made a switch in the backfield. After Conner Weigman had regained the reigns starting against Missouri three weeks ago, he had led the Aggies to three wins, but Texas A&M coach Mike Elko decided it was time to bring back the freshman who had won three games while Weigman had been hurt. Marcel Reed came in and immediately changed the game, running in an 8-yard touchdown with 8:10 left in the third, then doing it again with 1 minute left in the third to give Texas A&M it’s first lead of the night. Moss returned from a stomach issue that had taken him off the field for most of the second quarter and added his second touchdown, a 10-yard touchdown with 14:56 left to play. Nussmeier ran in a 1-yard touchdown to cut A&M’s lead to 28-23, but Moss charged in again from the 3, bringing him to 11 touchdowns this season and seeling the game with 8:10 left to play. Weigman completed 6-of-18 passes for 64 yards, while Reed was 2-of-2 for 70 yards. The Aggies had 242 rushing yards with 91 from Amari Daniels, 83 and three touchdowns from Moss and 62 and two touchdowns from Reed. Nussmeier completed 25-of-50 passes for 405 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Anderson led the game with 126 receiving yards and a touchdown, while Kyren Lacy had 106 receiving yards. LSU (6-2, 3-1) is on a bye in Week 10. Texas A&M (7-1, 5-0) goes on the road to play South Carolina at 6:30 or 6:45 p.m.

In the conference’s third ranked matchup …

TEXAS 27, VANDERBILT 24

No. 25 Vandy couldn’t quite pull off being giant killers again this week, though the Commodores got close. Diego Pavia put Vanderbilt in front with an 18-yard touchdown run, capitalizing on the first of Quinn Ewers’ interceptions, but Ewers hit Matthew Golden on a 3-yard touchdown and DeAndre Moore on a 27-yard scoring pass to put No. 5 Texas up 14-7 after the first quarter. Ewers then found Moore again for a 25-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 21-7 with 5:04 left before halftime. But Vanderbilt chipped away after a Texas field goal created a 24-10 lead. The Commodores picked off Ewers a second time and Pavia capitalized by connecting with Junior Sherrill for a 3-yard touchdown with 3:11 left in the third to cut the lead to 24-17. Texas hit a field goal with 1:57 in the fourth quarter, but Pavia was able to find Eli Stowers for an 8-yard touchdown pass with 46 seconds left. Vanderbilt attempted an onside kick, but couldn’t recover it, ending the Commodores’ three-game winning streak. Pavia completed 16-of-29 passes for 143 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, while also rushing for 67 yards and a touchdown. Sherrill led the Commodores with 62 receiving yards. Ewers completed 27-of-37 passes for 288 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Quintrevion Wisner led the Longhorns with 79 rushing yards, while Moore had 97 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Texas (7-1, 3-1) is on a bye in Week 10. Vanderbilt (5-3, 2-2) plays at Auburn at 11:45 a.m. Saturday.

And speaking of Auburn …

AUBURN 24, KENTUCKY 10

The Tigers left Mississippi State as the lone SEC team without a conference win as Jarquez Hunter amassed 278 yards and two touchdowns on the ground and neared 300 total yards with four catches for 19 through the air. Kentucky jumped in front with a field goal and a Jamarion Wilcox 2-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter to take a 10-0 lead into the first break, but Peyton Thorne hit KeAndre Lambert-Smith on a 6-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter before Auburn kicked a 27-yard field goal to send the game into halftime tied at 10. Hunter reached the end zone for the first time with 7:53 left in the third to give Auburn a 17-10 lead heading to the fourth, then did it again with 12:11 left to play to create the final margin. Thorne completed 20-of-26 passes for 172 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Lambert-Smith had 53 receiving yards. Brock Vandagriff completed 9-of-17 passes for 120 yards and one interception before being benched for Gavin Wimsatt in the second half. Wimsatt was 3-of-10 passing for 34 yards and an interception. Dane Key led the game with 87 receiving yards for Kentucky. Auburn (3-5, 1-4) hosts Vanderbilt at 11:45 a.m. Saturday. Kentucky (3-5, 1-5) plays at No. 7 Tennessee at 6:30 or 6:45 p.m.

Onto the team Auburn passed in the conference standings …

OLE MISS 26, OKLAHOMA 14

The Sooners are in free fall after losing their third consecutive game. The Oklahoma offense continued to struggle as Ole Miss piled up nearly 400 yards. The No. 18 Rebels took the initial lead when Henry Parrish ran in a 9-yard touchdown, but Jackson Arnold tied the game with an 11-yard scoring pass to Bauer Sharp. Ole Miss kicked a field goal in the second quarter to retake the lead, but Oklahoma lead 14-10 at halftime after Arnold found Jacob Jordan for a 9-yard touchdown with 6 seconds left before the break. After the break, it was all Ole Miss. Dart threw a 24-yard touchdown to Caden Prieskorn and JJ Pegues ran in a 1-yard score to put Ole Miss up 23-14 after three quarters before adding a field goal in the fourth. Dart was 22-of-30 for 311 yards and a touchdown passing. Dart is fourth in the country in passing yards at 2,384. Tre Harris, the country’s leader in receiving yards, did not play against Oklahoma, but Prieskorn had 71 yards and a touchdown. Arnold was 22-of-31 passing for 182 yards and two touchdowns. Jovantae Barnes led Oklahoma with 67 rushing yards and 57 receiving yards. Oklahoma (4-4, 1-4) will have the perfect get-right game as it hosts Maine at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Ole Miss (6-2, 2-2) will hit the road to face Arkansas at 11 a.m. Saturday.

And we’ll finish up with Arkansas and a score that made me do a double take …

ARKANSAS 58, MISSISSIPPI STATE 25

A 50-burger for the Razorbacks, wow. When I saw it on the scoreboard Saturday I was sure I misread it and had to check. The Razorbacks scored twice in the first quarter, an 8-yard Taylen Green rush and a 14-yard Green pass to Luke Hasz. They added a 27-yard Green pass to Jordan Anthony early in the second quarter, then Green threw a 1-yard touchdown to Andreas Paaske late in the quarter to send Arkansas into halftime up 31-10. A field goal and a Green pass to Paaske for a 7-yard score in the third put Arkansas up 41-25 going to the fourth. Another field goal, a Green 15-yard touchdown pass to Hasz and a 3-yard Rashod Dubinion scoring run created the final margin. Mississippi State scored on a 54-yard Michael Van Buren pass to Davon Booth in the first, a second-quarter field goal and a Van Buren pass to Kevin Coleman for 31 yards and a 4-yard Van Buren rush in the third. Green scored six touchdowns, five through the air and one on the ground. He was 23-of-29 passing for 314 yards with an interception and had 79 rushing yards. Braylen Russell led Arkansas with 175 rushing yards, while Dubinion added 98 and a score as Arkansas piled up 359 yards on the ground. The Razorbacks totaled 673 total yards. Van Buren was 22-of-31 for 309 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Booth had 93 rushing yards to lead the Bulldogs and Coleman had 100 receiving yards. Arkansas (5-3, 3-2) will host Ole Miss at 11 a.m. Saturday. Mississippi State (1-7, 0-5) will likely get win No. 2 when it hosts UMass at 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Tennessee were on a bye in Week 9.

Here’s a look at the SEC standings heading in to Week 10.

SEC Standings Team Conference record Conference win percentage Overall record Overall win percentrage Texas A&M 5-0 1.000 7-1 .875 Georgia 4-1 .800 6-1 .857 LSU 3-1 .750 6-2 .750 Tennessee 3-1 .750 6-1 .857 Texas 3-1 .750 7-1 .875 Alabama 3-2 .600 6-2 .750 Arkansas 3-2 .600 5-3 .625 Florida 2-2 .500 4-3 .571 Ole Miss 2-2 .500 6-2 .750 Missouri 2-2 .500 6-2 .750 Vanderbilt 2-2 .500 5-3 .625 South Carolina 2-3 .400 4-3 .571 Auburn 1-4 .200 3-5 .375 Oklahoma 1-4 .200 4-4 .500 Kentucky 1-5 .167 3-5 .375 Mississippi State 0-5 .000 1-7 .125