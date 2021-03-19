PowerMizzou - WEEKEND SPECIAL: Your first 100 days free

If you've been waiting for the right time to get your premium subscription to PowerMizzou.com, this weekend is that time.

Missouri basketball chases its first NCAA Tournament win in 11 years on Saturday night. Hours before, Eli Drinkwitz will put his second team on display in the Black and Gold game. PowerMizzou.com will have complete coverage of both teams not only on Saturday, but throughout the year.

And THIS WEEKEND ONLY, we are offering you a chance to get your first 100 days for free. If you purchase a new annual subscription, you will not be billed for 100 days. That means you can get access to all of our coverage, every story in the Rivals.com network and our premium message boards and not pay until the last week of June.

Here's how you take advantage of this deal:

New subscribers (those who have never registered for a free or premium account on the Rivals.com network) can click here to get the process started.

If you have previously had an account on the Rivals.com network, sign in with your username and password and click here to take advantage of this deal.

You can also go to our general subscription page and enter promo code FREE100 to sign up for an annual account and get your first 100 days for free.

This promo will last only through Sunday. But why wait? Take advantage of this special offer today!