West Virginia transfer linebacker Josiah Trotter commits to Mizzou

Missouri continued a busy day of portal activity, getting the third Tiger commitment with West Virginia linebacker Josiah Trotter coming to Columbia.

In his impressive redshirt freshman season with West Virginia, Trotter had 93 tackles, two passes batted down and an interception.

He was graded as a 66.6 overall defender, 77.9 run defender, 66.1 pass rusher and 48.4 coverage defender by PFF.

Trotter joins a linebacker group added to earlier today by Nebraska's Mikai Gbayor after losing all three starters to eligibility.

With Corey Flagg, Triston Newson and Chuck Hicks all out of eligibility and Brayshawn Littlejohn in the transfer portal, the room is now led by Gbayor and Trotter along with junior Khalil Jacobs returning from injury and freshman Nick Rodriguez.

I believe the Tigers are done adding to the linebacker room, giving Mizzou an opportunity to move on to other needs.