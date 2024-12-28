West Virginia transfer OT Johnny Williams IV commits to Mizzou

Missouri added a massive reinforcement to its offensive line Saturday. The Tigers received the commitment of 6-foot-7, 315-pound offensive tackle Johnny Williams IV, a redshirt freshman transfer from West Virginia. Williams' pledge marked the program's third offensive line addition. Missouri received commitments from Michigan transfer interior lineman Dominick Giudice and Wake Forest transfer offensive tackle Keagen Trost prior to the NCAA Dead Peiord, giving the Tigers three replacements for three departures.

Starting right guard Cam'Ron Johnson and left tackle Marcus Bryant exhausted eligibility this season, while starting left tackle Armand Membou declared for the NFL Draft. Williams visited Columbia on Dec. 21. He became the second West Virginia player to transfer to Missouri in the 2025 class, joining redshirt freshman linebacker Josiah Trotter, who signed with the Tigers on Dec. 17.

Williams appeared in seven games this past season, starting at left tackle in Week 9 and the Frisco Bowl on Wednesday, a day before he entered the portal. The redshirt freshman sported a pass blocking grade of 87 or better in both of his starts, accounting for 148 total snaps. While stellar in pass protection, Williams saw improvements in run blocking in his final two appearances. He posted a 70.1 grade against Memphis earlier this week, marking his best mark in the category in a game with more than 10 snaps, according to PFF.