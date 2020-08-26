PowerMizzou - What an extra year of eligibility means for Mizzou

A lot about Missouri’s 2020 college football season will be unusual. Never before has a team played 10 SEC opponents in a single year. Never in recent memory has the season kicked off in late September. And not in the last 100 years have some teams played while others skipped the season entirely. We can now add one more oddity to the list (provided the games actually get played, of course). The NCAA announced Friday that it would grant a blanket waiver to all fall sports athletes allowing them to retain a year of eligibility, regardless of how many games they play. That means that Missouri could complete its entire 10-game schedule, or more, and seniors like Larry Rountree III could return in 2021. First-year players could play more than four games and remain freshmen without using a redshirt. On the surface, the decision might not make much sense, especially for schools like Missouri that are still planning to play this fall. The reasoning, apparently, was to reassure athletes who were considering opting out of the 2020 season over concerns that COVID-19 outbreaks could curtail the season after just a few games. But as Tigers head coach Eliah Drinkwitz said to reporters Tuesday, opinions on the decision don’t much matter at this point. The ruling has been finalized. Now, the question is how the change could impact Missouri. As has become a common refrain in 2020, no one knows for sure, but there could be impacts both to the football team and the athletics department as a whole.

Missouri athletics director Jim Sterk acknowledged that the NCAA's decision to grant all fall sports athletes an extra year of eligibility will increase costs for the athletics department.. (Jordan Kodner)

The most obvious consequence of the waiver is that rosters will be significantly larger in 2021. As part of its decision, the NCAA abolished the scholarship cap for fall sports teams next year. Football teams are typically limited to 85 scholarship players, although Missouri is down to 81 this season as a result of NCAA sanctions. It’s unlikely, but if the Tigers add 25 new scholarship players to the roster during the offseason, the maximum allowed, and every current player returns, they could have as many as 110 scholarship players on the team a year from now. That immediately begs the question: Can schools afford to field such large teams? Athletics director Jim Sterk has said that Missouri is expecting a roughly 20 percent loss in revenue for the 2021 fiscal year, even if the current football schedule gets played. Other schools could be facing significantly steeper budget cuts — Ohio State is reportedly bracing for a $130 million loss in revenue. Now, on top of making up for those losses, Missouri’s athletics department will have to reimburse the university for the additional scholarships in football, volleyball, soccer and men’s and women’s cross country next season. Missouri’s website estimates the cost of attendance as more than $24,000 for in-state students and about $41,000 for out-of-state residents. Speaking to reporters Monday, Sterk said there’s still too many unknowns to project how expensive covering those additional scholarships could be — namely, how many seniors opt to return — but it will certainly raise costs. For reference, the NCAA issued a similar waiver for spring sports athletes after their seasons were cut short in March, and 12 of the 21 seniors opted to take advantage of the additional season. It should also be noted that, unless the NCAA plans to forbid schools from recruiting high school players in the 2022 class, scholarship limits will need to continue to remain above 85 for at least a couple years after the 2021 season. “As far as the student-athletes, they're going to look at how this year goes, I think, before they probably decide on what they're doing for next year,” Sterk said. “If it's satisfying, if they're a senior and they have job opportunities or they're moving on, those things are happening. And so we don't have a number yet, and I don't know what that number is. But it is an increased expense. I'm not sure what it will be at this point.”