Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz met with the media on Sunday to discuss the challenge of preparing for Murray State, the sluggishness teams face to start the season and more.

Advertisement

On preparing to face Murray State in Week 1: What Drinkwitz said: "It's going to be a difficult challenge, probably the most difficult opening game that we faced since I've been here. They have a whole new staff. Around 60 new players that they acquired, whether they were from high school or through the transfer portal. So, it's a real challenge to have any idea of what they're going to do schematically, whether we're talking offense, defense or special teams." What it means: When Drinkwitz first said it was the most difficult opening game that they've faced in his tenure, someone who is a fan or familiar with Mizzou's Week 1 opponents over the years would say what about Alabama in 2020? But Drinkwtz provided the much-needed context that the quote needs. Murray State head coach, Josh Wright, has never been a head coach or coordinator. The Racers' co-offensive coordinator, Jimmy Ogle, hasn't coached college football since 2021. Mizzou has been using Hudl to get tape on the Racers' starting quarterback, Jayden Johanssen, who transferred from South Dakota Mines. At least when the team prepared for Alabama there was something to build a gameplan on. This isn't the most difficult team to play necessarily because of the challenge but because the Racers have the element of surprise.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0pOWGtsN2RQbnQ0P3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

On the early woes college football teams face early on in the season, and what he's trying to prepare his teams for: What Drinkwitz said: "I think as coaches, we have to do a great job making sure we leave no stone unturned, knowing that at any moment you're going to have to be thinking about a play call or be able to manage the situation, knowing who's in the game and if this guy's injured, who's next up. So, I think penalties, special team situations, turnovers and tackling are usually things that show up the most, and that's typical from any extended delay in playing the game." What it means: The start of the season is not easy for many teams. There are a lot of fundamental errors that happen such as penalties, poor tackling, turnovers, etc. That's not tape Drinkwitz wants his team to have. So, he wants his coaching staff to ensure the team is thoroughly prepared and disciplined. Last week, Drinkwitz said that this fall camp was the hardest training camp he's ever put together. There were more reps and tackling this year than any other fall camp he's had since being Mizzou's head coach. That may help the Tigers, but a little sloppiness will naturally happen. He wants to control what he can control and mitigate how much of that sloppiness appears on Thursday.