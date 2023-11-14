Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz met with the media on Tuesday to talk about Mizzou's upcoming Week 12 opponent, Florida. He also read a poem about a fallen soldier, how he retained some of his current seniors and one of his assistant coaches being nominated for an award. Here's a look at some interesting things Drinkwitz said with some insight to determine what it means.

Drinkwitz reads a poem about the late PFC Dale Raymond Jackson, who has a highway dedicated to him right in front of Faurot Field What Drinkwitz said: "It's more than just a sign. It's fall around the city of Columbia. Football is in the air. Fans parading into the stadium. Black and Gold is the color they wear. Amongst all the bustling, scurry stands a rectangular memorial sign. White letters spell out a name, the students meander on by. That name has such a meaning but goes unnoticed by the passerby. It's the name of a valiant young soldier protecting our freedom is why he died. The name of Dale Raymond Jackson is stenciled upon that roadside sign. He's one of over 58,000 who put their future on the line. Yes, it's just a simple green side erected alongside a roadway, reminding us of the sacrifice they made. So you could be here today. So go about your day and have a wonderful time. But please say a little blessing for your freedom. When you see that young soldier's name on that memorial sign." What it means: This was a poem sent in by someone named Gary Blackmore and Drinkwitz was touched enough to start his opening monologue with the poem. Jackson grew up in Columbia. His parents were season ticket holders for Mizzou football and Jackson had attended many games in junior high and senior years. He attended Hickman High School and was drafted into the Vietnam War. Drinkwitz wanted to give another shoutout to the military. Obviously, Veterans Day was last weekend and he felt inclined to shine more light on that sign outside of Faurot Field in honor of Jackson and military personnel everywhere.

Drinkwitz talks retaining seniors from last year's squad and how it came to be: What Drinkwitz said: "Well, I don't know that it was so much for me. I think it's a belief in (Assistant Director of Athletics / Executive Director of Athletic Performance) Coach (Ryan) Russell, knowing they could see the benefits not only in their physical performance but in their mental performance, their confidence in their preparation. I think it's a belief and Zack Parker and the training staff and how he was consistently able to get their bodies to perform at a high level. I think it's (Assistant Director of Athletics / Director of Performance Nutrition) Liz (Stuart) and the nutrition department, the growth that they're making in their body mass index and loss of body fat. I think it's also the belief in the coaching staff and knowing that those guys are preparing them to play at a really high level. "I think all those combinations. I think maybe there was a belief that I could potentially pick the right people. I think you look at Javon (Foster) and Xavier Delgado, who I know were just named semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award 一 there was a belief that 'Alright we believe that Coach Drink will bring the right people in.' Obviously, (offensive line) Coach (Brandon) Jones has done a lot for us on the offensive line. So, I think it's a consistency in the people that we've surrounded them with. I don't necessarily know that it's me. It's more about the people that we've surrounded them with." What it means: So, the context behind this question was about retaining seniors. Missouri will have about 27 players for Senior Day and Drinkwitz was asked about what his pitch was. There wasn't really a pitch. The players who decided to stay decided to stay in addition to him not only because of him (at least that's how he seemed to phrase it). The seniors who returned put their faith in Drinkwitz and in the program as a whole and they're starting to reap those benefits this season.