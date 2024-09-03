Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz met with the media on Tuesday to discuss what the Tigers need to do to be better in the passing game, what the 3-1-7 quarters package does for the defense, and more.

(Photo by Kylie Daniel)

On how to improve and be more efficient in the passing game: What Drinkwitz said: "It starts with fundamentals, route depth, timing, the quarterback setting his feet when he makes a throw. Not drifting after he throws the ball to get ready to go do a celebration, finish the throw, (and) have your feet set in the pocket. Wide receivers have got to run their routes at the correct depth. They've got to explode out of them. The quarterback has got to make the throws." What it means: Mizzou had nine penalties on Thursday with six of those penalties going against the offensive line. In the postgame presser, Drinkwitz wasn't nearly as bothered about the penalties and how the line played as he was during Tuesday's presser's about the offense's deep passing game inefficiency. Brady Cook had four deep throws that were all overthrown and could've been touchdowns. It didn't hurt the team versus Murray State, but it might in the next game. Drinkwitz wasn't mad but seemed a bit annoyed at why the plays didn't result in better results and you could tell those self-inflicted errors fundamentally were something he wanted to get off tape.

Using the 3-1-7 quarters defense and what it provides: What Drinkwitz said: "It's a carryover from the package we've had in the past. Obviously, we've got some new fingerprints to it, but it's something that our guys are familiar with. It was the base third down package that we carried the past two years and now, Corey (Batoon) and the rest of the defensive staff have added kind of their fingerprints to it. It's a way to utilize the most speed and versatility that we can get on the field, also with our pass rush." What it means: Just like the offense wants to use as much of the talent and athleticism that it has at its disposal with the position players, the defense wants to do the same. This defense looks fast and having more cornerbacks on the field takes away the passing game. It leaves Missouri susceptible to the run game but Mizzou wouldn't be pulling this package out when the chance of the run is a high possibility. Also, this would indicate the team has faith in the secondary to be willing and physical tacklers on a short pass or the instance the opposing offense decides to run. They have to be willing to zoom over to where the ball is and make a play.