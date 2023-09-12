Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz met with the media on Tuesday to talk about some of his takeaways from the Middle Tennessee State game, getting the ball in some of his playmakers' hands, open competition at right guard and more. Here's a look at some interesting things Drinkwitz said with some insight to determine what it means.

Getting the run to be more effective and getting Nathaniel Peat more involved: Drinkwitz's quote: "You know, I didn't go back and look at the run game necessarily and think it was a negative because the sacks are factored into it and the negative yardage plays are set factored into it. "I think we have to get Nate Peat more involved. I think when we were running our tempo plays Nate was doing a really good job being explosive there, and even Cody (Schrader) in the four-minute drive right there had two critical runs that ran out the clock. "But I think we have to just continue to identify the boxes that we can run into. And, you know, diversify our run game a little bit." What it means: First, the question he was asked, was about having a more efficient run game in Week 3 versus this Kansas State defense that's No. 1 in the FBS in run defense, allowing 38 yards per game. The Tigers averaged just 2.4 yards per carry versus MTSU, and the team had a PFF College run-blocking grade of 55.2. His response was that some of the sacks and Brady Cook's rushes in the final couple of minutes where he ran backward to burn the clock skewed the averages. Obviously, the second part of his statement is about getting Peat the ball more, who had nine touches for 100 scrimmage yards and a touchdown despite playing 11 snaps.

On if he's satisfied with the number of players he's been able to play: Drinkwitz's quote: "You know, we do our redshirt tracker or developmental tracker, so to speak, and have restructured our practice format so that on Mondays we can get guys quality reps that maybe didn't get as many reps in the game. So, I don't feel like we're behind there. "I do think there are some situations where we would have liked to get some other guys some plays, or a series here and there, but I don't feel like they're behind. I feel like we know who they are and what they're going to be able to do when their opportunities are called, and it's a long season. Two games in, especially with the way the new redshirt rule is, you can play in four games plus a bowl game. "It doesn't matter when it's just they're going to have their opportunities and quite honestly, I think one thing that gets you in trouble is when you play your guys early, and then you have to make that decision late in the season when you're in conference play and guys are dinged up. Then, you have to force yourself into some 一 Daylan Carnell ended up playing in the bowl game his true freshman year, you know, or actually, I don't think he played in the bowl game. We weren't able to play him the bowl game to save his redshirt. "So, you would rather be more later when you know what the situation is, rather than playing the hypothetical. I feel like we have a pretty good nod on who the guys are that we anticipate playing this year. Those guys are going to continue to show up on special teams, and when their opportunity is called, they'll be ready to play in the game. I think special teams prepares you for your moment on offense or defense. It's a complex level." What it means: Sure, would he have liked to play Sam Horn like he said he would? Yes. Would he have liked to play some younger players and get them experience? Yes. But they've restructured practice on Mondays to simulate game reps. It's hard to imagine being able to replicate game reps with no fans and the idea that if you go too hard in practice someone could get hurt. However, in a way he's saying the rotations are close to being set if they're not set already. So, if you don't see someone on the field a lot. It's because the rotation is or has already closed on the group who will be playing. The ones who need more reps can wait until practice on Mondays. Also, things change as the season goes along. Someone in the rotation may not be able to play at some point down the line. Drinkwitz doesn't want to burn a player's redshirt in the first four games of the season when he knows he may need that player in conference play later in the season. For example, the Tigers have raved about Jamal Roberts this offseason. Sure, it would've been nice to see him get some work in the first couple of games, but what if Schrader or Peat goes down for a couple of weeks and they need a running back? Why give him a small workload versus South Dakota and Middle Tennessee State and use two of his four regular season games?

Getting the ball into the hands of other position players particularly, Mookie Cooper's. Then, explaining why there's been a lack of explosive plays: Drinkwitz's quote: "Yeah, I think that's something that we've got to look at as an offensive staff. I don't know that there are keys to it. I think it's just spread the ball out more. And I think we have to create more opportunities. You know, I think we only had 19 pass attempts. So, the play doesn't care who makes it. "It's not like we're not trying to necessarily get through our progressions or not find him. You know, he was targeted. I know for sure (at least) once (when) we had to move him into the slot because of Mekhi Miller's injury in the first half, which is not normally his natural position. But he did a nice job. I think the thing about Mookie that's so good for us is his position flexibility. He's a senior who knows all four positions and can play on any of them at the drop of a hat. But he is an explosive player, and we have to get the ball in his hands. "It's largely a combination of issues. From some protection issues, a misread by the quarterback or a misroute. Maybe not getting on at the same time. I think we had an opportunity in the first quarter. The ball could have been thrown a little bit further downfield or Luther can make the catch. I think all three of those could have created an explosive play right there. We had a couple of shots dialed up, but we didn't get the protection we needed. So, it's a combination. And again, 19 opportunities are not enough to create explosive plays." What it means: So, the problem is that Cooper is the deep threat, and the team can't pass the ball deep that well. So, it's been harder to get him the ball, but they're trying to. Sometimes, there's a missed opportunity for the deep shot because the quarterback made the wrong read or didn't make the physical throw needed on the play. Other times, the receivers don't do the correct route or the offensive line may not hold up on a particular play. It's not one specific thing holding the team's explosive offense back. Like he said, it's a combination.

The relationship between he and offensive coordinator Kirby Moore have when it comes to playcalling: Drinkwitz's quote: "Kirby calls plays. Obviously, when it comes to in-between series or making suggestions, we all have an open traffic and talk through what we're seeing and what do we have to improve. How do we attack them? Pretty standard, honestly, from what I've been involved in when I was an offensive coordinator (and) somebody else was the head coach. So, I think we just have to gain more confidence in our process and what we're doing and cut it loose." What it means: Moore is calling the plays, but he has input because he's an offensive mind and he's the head coach. It's not as weird as people may think it is for him. He's been in this position when he was an assistant coach, and someone else was the head coach, who called the plays. It's just that the roles are reversed now. He's the head coach, and he lets someone else call plays.

Players who will be competing for the right guard starting spot: Drinkwitz's quote: "Yeah, Marcellus Johnson is going to get an opportunity there. We're going to continue to get Big Show (Logan Reichert) better. He got a lot of reps at right guard yesterday in the young guns' opportunity. EJ (Ndoma-Ogar) is still a work in progress and is continuing to compete, so really it'd be those four guys (including incumbent starter Cam'Ron Johnson)." What it means: This seems like Marcellus' opportunity to start. Reichert isn't ready yet. Ndoma-Ogar has been with the team for a few seasons now and is in his last year of eligibility, yet he's a "work in progress." That doesn't sound exactly like, "He's our guy."