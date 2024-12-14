What I'm looking at: Long Island

Alright, back to a couple of cupcakes before Braggin’ Rights in about a week. Take a look at what I’ll be watching today in Missouri’s (8-1) matchup with the Long Island Sharks (4-8). It’ll probably be the corgi race at halftime rather than the game.

Scouting Report

Long Island enters the matchup having lost five of its last six games, with the win coming at home against York College - a Division III team from what I can tell. The lone matchup LIU played against a power-conference opponent was a season-opening game against Ole Miss, which the Sharks lost 90-60. The Sharks score 71.8 points per game and allow 70.9, which considering the winning percentage is .333, having a positive scoring differential is actually kind of impressive (it helps to beat a DIII team 103-53). LIU shoots 43.5 percent from the field, 31.5 percent from 3 and 67 percent from the free-throw line, where it averages 11.7 attempts per game. Redshirt junior guard Malachi Davis (6-foot-4, 172 pounds) leads the Sharks with 17.5 points per game, while senior forward Jamal Fuller (6-5, 215) scores 10.7 points and brings down 5.3 rebounds per game, both second on the team. Senior guard Terell Strickland (6-0, 175) scores 9.1 points, brings down 4.9 rebounds and dishes out 5.17 assists per game. The starting lineup has usually consisted of a combo of Davis, Fuller, Strickland, junior guard Blake Lander (6-5, 205) and freshman forward Shadrak Lasu (6-8, 200). Lasu leads the team at 6.0 rebounds per game, but has missed two contests. LIU is No. 332 in the KenPom rankings, while Mizzou is up to No. 51. The matchup gives Missouri its fourth opponents ranked lower than No. 300 along with Lindenwood (No. 350), Arkansas Pine-Bluff (No. 362) and of course Mississippi Valley State (No. 364 out of 364).

What I'm looking for