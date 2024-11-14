What I'm looking at: MSV

Take a look at what I’ll be watching in tonight’s Missouri (2-1) matchup with the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (what a name).

The Delta Devils enter tonight’s game at 1-1. They lost their season opener 83-44 to Iowa State, then bounced back with a 66-49 win against Mississippi University for Women, which does in fact have a men’s basketball team.

That leaves them scoring an average of 55 points per game and allowing 66.

This next stretch is going to be rough for MSV, after tonight they play Texas, Kansas State, BYU and Utah, so I’d expect the Delta Devils to be 1-6 by Thanksgiving.

The Delta Devils currently sit at No. 364 out of 364 in the KenPom rankings.

Three players are averaging double-digit points through two games for MSV, led by junior guard Arthur Tate (6-foot, 6-inch, 175-pounds) with 12.0 after not playing against Iowa State and coming off the bench in Game 2. Senior guard Donovan Sanders (5-11, 170) has 11.5 and senior forward Alvin Stredic (6-8, 215) has 11.0.

The Delta Devils have used the same starting five both games. Sanders, Stredic, junior guard Antonio Sisk (6-1, 175), senior guard George Ivory III (6-2, 170) and senior forward Walter Hamilton (6-8, 220).

MSV is shooting 45.5 percent from the field as a team and 32.1 percent from 3, but just 47.8 percent at the free-throw line.