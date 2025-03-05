What I'm looking at: Oklahoma Part 2

Taylor Pannell has taken on a slightly new role after becoming the NCAA single-season saves record holder last year.
The Tigers struggled in the paint once again as they dropped their third consecutive road game.
Here's what was on my mind right at the final buzzer as Missouri dropped its third game in its last four matchups.
Join the conversation and get regular updates on the Tigers' game against the Sooners.
Full interviews from defensive coordinator Corey Batoon, Triston Newson and Zion Young after Missouri's March 5 practice
Taylor Pannell has taken on a slightly new role after becoming the NCAA single-season saves record holder last year.
The Tigers struggled in the paint once again as they dropped their third consecutive road game.
Here's what was on my mind right at the final buzzer as Missouri dropped its third game in its last four matchups.